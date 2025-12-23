Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Fog Alert for Gwalior and Chambal

Pachmarhi recorded the season's lowest at 4.6°C.
Dense fog warning for Gwalior, Chambal, and Rewa divisions.
Bhopal (Min 8.8°C), Indore (Min 8.8°C), Gwalior (Min 11.3°C), Jabalpur (Min 9°C).
Cold day conditions observed in isolated pockets; likely to intensify.
Dry weather expected for the next 2 days; temperatures to dip further at night.
Winter has firmly set in across Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures taking a significant dip today, December 23, 2025. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged a sharp decline in mercury levels, particularly in the hill station of Pachmarhi, which shivered at a low of 4.6°C. While the days remain largely sunny and dry across most of the state, the nights have become increasingly chilly. A fog alert is in place for the northern and eastern parts of the state, including Gwalior, Chambal, and Rewa divisions, where visibility dropped significantly in the early hours.
Temperature Check: Major Cities
The cold snap is evident in the minimum temperatures recorded across major cities in Madhya Pradesh.
Bhopal: The capital city saw a minimum of 8.8°C, with clear skies turning to mist in the morning. Daytime highs are expected to reach around 26°C.
Indore: Similar to Bhopal, Indore recorded a low of 8.8°C, dropping further than previous days. The weather remains dry with chilly winds.
Gwalior: Known for extreme winters, Gwalior recorded a minimum of 11.3°C, but the real feel is colder due to the dense fog and northerly winds.
Jabalpur: The city recorded a minimum of 9°C, with foggy conditions reported in the morning hours.
Ujjain: Recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4°C.
Forecast for the Week
Looking ahead, the weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain dry but cold.
December 24-25: The forecast predicts clear skies for most districts, but this will allow for radiational cooling, leading to a further drop in night temperatures.
Visibility: Morning fog will continue to affect the northern regions, improving only by late morning.
Temperature Trend: Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 8°C and 12°C for most cities, with hill stations like Pachmarhi staying well below 5°C.
Fog Alert and Cold Wave Warning
The IMD has issued a specific warning for dense fog in the northern districts. The Gwalior, Chambal, and Rewa divisions are under a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog, which is likely to persist for the next 24 hours. "Cold day" conditions have been observed in isolated pockets like Narasinghpur, and are expected to spread to parts of West Madhya Pradesh as the week progresses. The current weather pattern is influenced by a Western Disturbance and strong jet stream winds, which are pushing cold air from the north into central India.