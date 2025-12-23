Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Fog Alert for Gwalior and Chambal

Fog Alert and Cold Wave Warning

The IMD has issued a specific warning for dense fog in the northern districts. The Gwalior, Chambal, and Rewa divisions are under a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog, which is likely to persist for the next 24 hours. "Cold day" conditions have been observed in isolated pockets like Narasinghpur, and are expected to spread to parts of West Madhya Pradesh as the week progresses. The current weather pattern is influenced by a Western Disturbance and strong jet stream winds, which are pushing cold air from the north into central India.​