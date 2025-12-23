Dense Fog Warning in Haryana and Punjab: Cold Wave Conditions and Poor Air Quality Persist

Punjab and Haryana Weather Forecast

Punjab remains in the grip of severe winter weather, with the IMD forecasting dense to very dense fog during night and morning hours across the state until December 27, where visibility in many areas is expected to drop below 50 meters. Day temperatures are significantly below normal, leading to "cold day" conditions in isolated pockets, with the average maximum temperature around 21°C, though the lack of sunshine makes it feel much colder. Haryana is facing a similar scenario, with dense fog predicted to envelop the state, particularly from December 24 to 27, accompanied by largely dry weather but misty and cold mornings, while "cold day" conditions have been observed in several districts with maximum temperatures hovering below normal levels.​