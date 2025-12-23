Dense Fog Warning in Haryana and Punjab: Cold Wave Conditions and Poor Air Quality Persist

Dense to very dense fog predicted for Punjab till Dec 27; Haryana from Dec 24-27.
A thick blanket of fog continues to disrupt life in Haryana and Punjab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a dense fog warning that extends through the week. The region is experiencing "cold day" conditions, where daytime temperatures struggle to rise due to the persistent fog layer that blocks sunlight. This weather phenomenon is exacerbated by stable atmospheric conditions, weak winds, and high pollution levels, which are trapping moisture near the ground. Visibility has dropped significantly, affecting road, rail, and air traffic, while air quality indices (AQI) in both states have soared into the hazardous zone, posing serious health risks to residents.
Punjab Weather Forecast and Fog Alert
Punjab remains in the grip of severe winter weather.
Fog Alert: The IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog during the night and morning hours across the state until December 27. Visibility in many areas is expected to drop below 50 meters.
Temperature: Day temperatures are significantly below normal, leading to "cold day" conditions in isolated pockets. The average maximum temperature is around 21°C, but the lack of sunshine makes it feel much colder.
AQI Status: The air quality in Punjab is critical, with the real-time AQI recorded at 394 (Hazardous). Pollution levels fluctuate throughout the day but remain dangerously high, worsening the fog density.
Punjab and Haryana Weather Forecast
Air Quality and Chandigarh Update
Air quality across both states is critically poor, with Punjab's real-time AQI recorded at 394 (Hazardous) as pollution levels fluctuate but remain dangerously high, worsening the fog density, and Haryana's AQI hitting 446 (Hazardous) due to high PM2.5 and PM10 levels trapping moisture to create a stubborn smog layer. Chandigarh, the joint capital, is also under an orange alert for dense to very dense fog for the next few days, marking the third consecutive day of severe fog affecting the Tricity area, with commuters advised to exercise extreme caution as poor visibility impacts flights and trains, and a yellow alert indicating foggy mornings will persist through the week.