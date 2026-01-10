Punjab-Haryana Weather Alert – Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Continues

Agricultural Advisory and Temperature Outlook

The IMD has issued an agromet advisory for Haryana farmers, warning of cold wave and dense fog conditions with recommendations for frost protection. Minimum temperatures are expected to decline further by 2-3°C over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 2-3 days. Relief from the severe cold spell is anticipated from January 12 onwards as minimum temperatures begin a gradual rise of 2-3°C. No significant rainfall is expected through the weekend.