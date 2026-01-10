Punjab-Haryana Weather Alert – Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Continues

IMD issues cold wave alert Punjab, Haryana till January 10-11. Dense fog morning hours till January 16. Maximum 15-17°C, minimum 5-6°C. AQI hazardous (489 Haryana). Farmers advised caution on frost.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Cold Wave Alert
| Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
Summary
  • Cold wave isolated places Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh Jan 10-11.

  • Haryana AQI 489 hazardous; PM10 443, PM2.5 316 mcg/m³.

  • Punjab maximum 15-16°C, minimum 4-5°C.

  • Agromet advisory farmers frost alert; caution advised cold conditions.

Punjab and Haryana continue to experience severe cold wave conditions with dense fog severely restricting visibility on January 10, 2026. The IMD has forecasted cold wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on January 10-11, with cold day conditions prevailing over many districts. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain dangerously low at 4-6°C in Punjab and 5-6°C in Haryana, with maximums hovering around 15-17°C, indicating a temperature differential of nearly 10-12°C typical of winter extremes

Dense Fog and Visibility Hazards

Dense to very dense fog conditions are continuing during morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till January 16, creating severe transportation hazards. Visibility is expected to drop to 50-100 meters during peak fog hours in early morning, affecting road and air traffic significantly. Commuters are advised to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed and use vehicle headlights. Flight operations may experience delays due to low visibility conditions persisting through morning hours.

Hazardous Air Quality in Haryana

Haryana's air quality remains in the hazardous category with an AQI of 489, driven by extremely high PM10 levels of 443 µg/m³ and PM2.5 levels of 316 µg/m³. This hazardous air quality, combined with dense fog and extreme cold, creates particularly dangerous conditions for vulnerable populations. Residents should limit outdoor exposure and wear N95 masks if venturing outside.​

Agricultural Advisory and Temperature Outlook

The IMD has issued an agromet advisory for Haryana farmers, warning of cold wave and dense fog conditions with recommendations for frost protection. Minimum temperatures are expected to decline further by 2-3°C over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 2-3 days. Relief from the severe cold spell is anticipated from January 12 onwards as minimum temperatures begin a gradual rise of 2-3°C. No significant rainfall is expected through the weekend.

