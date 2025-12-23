PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks To Imran Khan

The offer comes at a time when PTI has intensified its street protests, long marches, and social media campaigns demanding the release of Imran Khan (currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail on multiple charges), early general elections, and the resignation of the ruling coalition. PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, have repeatedly rejected talks under what they call a “selected” government installed after the February 2024 elections, which they allege were rigged.