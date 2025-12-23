PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks To Imran Khan

In major conciliatory move, Prime Minister invites PTI leadership for dialogue amid deepening economic crisis and calls for early elections

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks To Imran Khan
PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks To Imran Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shehbaz Sharif invites PTI for unconditional talks to reduce political tension and focus on national issues.

  • Party insists Imran Khan’s release and fair elections must precede any dialogue.

  • Move comes amid economic strain, IMF pressure, and PTI’s ongoing protests demanding early polls.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on December 23, 2025, extended an olive branch to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), offering unconditional talks with the party’s leadership to reduce political polarisation and address the country’s mounting challenges. Speaking to journalists after a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the PM said dialogue was the only way forward for national stability and urged PTI founder Imran Khan and his party to join the table without preconditions.

“We are ready to sit with PTI and discuss all issues — be it elections, economic reforms, or institutional matters,” Sharif stated. “Pakistan cannot afford endless confrontation. The nation is facing inflation, unemployment, and external pressures. Politics should serve the people, not divide them.”

The offer comes at a time when PTI has intensified its street protests, long marches, and social media campaigns demanding the release of Imran Khan (currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail on multiple charges), early general elections, and the resignation of the ruling coalition. PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, have repeatedly rejected talks under what they call a “selected” government installed after the February 2024 elections, which they allege were rigged.

Related Content
Related Content

Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation follows weeks of speculation about back-channel contacts and mediation efforts by influential figures, including military and business leaders concerned about Pakistan’s fragile economy and IMF programme. The government has faced criticism for prolonged political instability that has deterred foreign investment and worsened the cost-of-living crisis.

PTI’s initial response was cautious. Senior leader Asad Qaiser said on X: “Talks are welcome only if they are serious and aimed at restoring democracy — not to buy time or legitimise the current setup. Imran Khan’s release and free, fair elections must be the starting point.”

Analysts view the PM’s outreach as a strategic shift to isolate hardliners within PTI, project the government as conciliatory, and possibly divide the opposition ahead of any potential local body elections or Senate polls. However, with Khan remaining in jail and PTI’s core demand unmet, many doubt the talks will materialise soon.

The development has sparked mixed reactions across Pakistan’s fractured political landscape, with PML-N allies welcoming the gesture while PPP and other coalition partners urge caution against any perceived concessions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Sneh Rana Gets Chamari Athapaththu| SL-W 90/3 (14)

  2. VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

  3. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  4. Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

  5. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  2. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  3. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  5. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser