PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers Talks To Imran Khan

Shehbaz Sharif invites PTI for unconditional talks to reduce political tension and focus on national issues.
Party insists Imran Khan’s release and fair elections must precede any dialogue.
Move comes amid economic strain, IMF pressure, and PTI’s ongoing protests demanding early polls.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on December 23, 2025, extended an olive branch to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), offering unconditional talks with the party’s leadership to reduce political polarisation and address the country’s mounting challenges. Speaking to journalists after a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the PM said dialogue was the only way forward for national stability and urged PTI founder Imran Khan and his party to join the table without preconditions.
“We are ready to sit with PTI and discuss all issues — be it elections, economic reforms, or institutional matters,” Sharif stated. “Pakistan cannot afford endless confrontation. The nation is facing inflation, unemployment, and external pressures. Politics should serve the people, not divide them.”
The offer comes at a time when PTI has intensified its street protests, long marches, and social media campaigns demanding the release of Imran Khan (currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail on multiple charges), early general elections, and the resignation of the ruling coalition. PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, have repeatedly rejected talks under what they call a “selected” government installed after the February 2024 elections, which they allege were rigged.
Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation follows weeks of speculation about back-channel contacts and mediation efforts by influential figures, including military and business leaders concerned about Pakistan’s fragile economy and IMF programme. The government has faced criticism for prolonged political instability that has deterred foreign investment and worsened the cost-of-living crisis.
PTI’s initial response was cautious. Senior leader Asad Qaiser said on X: “Talks are welcome only if they are serious and aimed at restoring democracy — not to buy time or legitimise the current setup. Imran Khan’s release and free, fair elections must be the starting point.”
Analysts view the PM’s outreach as a strategic shift to isolate hardliners within PTI, project the government as conciliatory, and possibly divide the opposition ahead of any potential local body elections or Senate polls. However, with Khan remaining in jail and PTI’s core demand unmet, many doubt the talks will materialise soon.
The development has sparked mixed reactions across Pakistan’s fractured political landscape, with PML-N allies welcoming the gesture while PPP and other coalition partners urge caution against any perceived concessions.