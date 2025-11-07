Tennis

WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earned a third straight group-stage win at the WTA Finals by beating Coco Gauff 7-6 (5), 6-2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday (November 6, 2025), eliminating her American opponent from the tournament in the process. Sabalenka's win means Jessica Pegula advanced to the semi-finals from the group along with the Belarusian No. 1. Pegula beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 earlier to take her record to 2-1. Gauff, the defending champion, finished 1-2 while Paolini went 0-3 at the season-ending tournament for the world's top eight players. Sabalenka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals on Friday in a rematch of this year's US Open final, while Pegula plays Elena Rybakina.

Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, greets her opponent Coco Gauff of the United States after winning the women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after her win against Coco Gauff of the United States in the women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States leaves after her loss against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts during the women's singles match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Coco Gauff of the United States during their women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Saudi Arabia Tennis WTA Finals-Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
