WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earned a third straight group-stage win at the WTA Finals by beating Coco Gauff 7-6 (5), 6-2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday (November 6, 2025), eliminating her American opponent from the tournament in the process. Sabalenka's win means Jessica Pegula advanced to the semi-finals from the group along with the Belarusian No. 1. Pegula beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 earlier to take her record to 2-1. Gauff, the defending champion, finished 1-2 while Paolini went 0-3 at the season-ending tournament for the world's top eight players. Sabalenka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals on Friday in a rematch of this year's US Open final, while Pegula plays Elena Rybakina.
