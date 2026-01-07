Egypt 3-1 Benin, Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16: Mohamed Salah Seals Nervous Win For Pharaohs

Mohamed Salah scored with the last kick in extra time to seal's Egypt's 3-1 win over Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Monday (January 5, 2026). Egypt had to dig deep after being surprisingly held to 1-1 in normal time after Benin's Jodel Dossou pounced on a rebound to level the game in the 83rd minute. The Pharaohs dominated from the start but had to wait till the 69th before Marwan Attia finally made the breakthrough. Attia was involved again when Yasser Ibrahim met his cross with a looping header to send the ball inside the top left corner in the seventh minute of extra time. Salah had the final say on a counterattack, shooting past Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou from outside the penalty box after Zizo played him through. It was his third goal of the tournament.

Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Egypts Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah scores his side's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Matteo Ahlinvi
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, and Benin's Matteo Ahlinvi fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Omar Marmoush
Egypt's Omar Marmoush reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Marwan Attia
Egypt's Marwan Attia, leftm defends against Benin's Junior Olaitan during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Yasser Ibrahim
Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Ramy Rabiaa
Egypt's Ramy Rabiaa controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Jodel Dossou
Benin's Jodel Dossou, center, argues with Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Egypt vs Benin Africa Cup of Nations soccer-Jodel Dossou
Benin's Jodel Dossou, right, controls the ball as his teammate Tamimou Ouorou stops Egypt's Ahmed Abou El Fatouh during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 soccer match between Egypt and Benin in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
