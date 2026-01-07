Egypt 3-1 Benin, Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16: Mohamed Salah Seals Nervous Win For Pharaohs
Mohamed Salah scored with the last kick in extra time to seal's Egypt's 3-1 win over Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Monday (January 5, 2026). Egypt had to dig deep after being surprisingly held to 1-1 in normal time after Benin's Jodel Dossou pounced on a rebound to level the game in the 83rd minute. The Pharaohs dominated from the start but had to wait till the 69th before Marwan Attia finally made the breakthrough. Attia was involved again when Yasser Ibrahim met his cross with a looping header to send the ball inside the top left corner in the seventh minute of extra time. Salah had the final say on a counterattack, shooting past Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou from outside the penalty box after Zizo played him through. It was his third goal of the tournament.
