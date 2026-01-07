Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

England captain Ben Stokes suffers groin injury
He did not come out to bat at number 6 in England's 2nd innings
England captain Ben Stokes has sustained a right adductor groin injury and was forced off the field midway during the fourth day of the 5th Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Three Lions are battling against an in-form Australian side, which is already 3-1 up in the Ashes series. After losing the first three Tests straight, England fought back and won the 4th match in convincing fashion.
Their hopes of leaving the land down under with a 3-2 score line in the Ashes has taken a fresh blow. Captain Ben Stokes, who has undoubtedly been the hardest working player for England, wobbled off the field in the initial hours of day 4.
Stokes pulled up his groin and felt discomfort right after bowling his 10th delivery of the morning. He was bowling his 28th over of the Test match, which is the most bowled by any English bowler.
That speaks a lot about the character Stokes has showcased in this series. The hosts were 523 for 7 with a lead of 139 when Stokes walked off the field. ECB spokesperson shed light on Ben Stokes' injury situation, stating that the England captain is currently being assessed.
Harry Brook took the charge as captain and saw his bowlers quickly claim the remaining 3 wickets for just 32 runs.
It is unclear whether Ben Stokes will take the field again or not. He did not come out to bat in his usual position at number 6 and that will be a major concern for the English camp.