Stoke City 1-2 Fulham, FA Cup Fourth Round: Harrison Reed Nets Late Winner For Cottagers
Fulham rallied to win 2-1 at second-tier Stoke City in their FA Cup 2025-26, fourth-round match on Sunday (February 15, 2026). Harrison Reed slotted in a late winner after intercepting Stoke goalkeeper Tommy Simkin’s misjudged pass. Brazilian winger Kevin equalized for Fulham early in the second half after South Korean midfielder Bae Jun-ho's early goal for Stoke.
