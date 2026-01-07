Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

Interim Venezuelan authorities announce seven days of national mourning (Jan 7–14) for victims of the US raid that toppled Maduro's government.
Flags at half-mast, public vigils, three-day holiday, and broadcast memorials ordered to honour the dead.
Interim leader Guaidó mourns losses while framing the operation as liberation, Chavistas vow resistance amid ongoing unrest.
Venezuela's interim transitional authorities have declared a nationwide week of mourning from January 7 to January 14 following the deadly U.S. special forces raid on January 6 that resulted in the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro and several top officials, along with at least 14 deaths and dozens injured during clashes at the Miraflores Palace and surrounding areas.
The decree, issued by interim leader Juan Guaidó — who returned to Caracas under U.S. protection and was sworn in as transitional president by the opposition-controlled National Assembly — orders all public flags to fly at half-mast, suspends official celebrations, and calls for nationwide vigils and church services to honour the “martyrs of the imperialist invasion”.
In a televised address from the National Assembly building, Guaidó described the raid as a “necessary liberation from tyranny” but acknowledged the tragic loss of life, saying: “We grieve every Venezuelan who fell defending what they believed was their country, even as we celebrate the end of a criminal regime that brought starvation and exile to millions.” He urged unity and restraint amid ongoing street protests, both pro- and anti-U.S. intervention.
The government has also announced three days of national holiday starting January 8 to allow for funerals and public mourning. State television and radio will broadcast tributes, while schools and public offices will remain closed during the mourning period.
The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that American forces will remain to “stabilise and rebuild” Venezuela, including managing its oil sector, until democratic elections are held. Opposition figures have called for calm, while Chavista loyalists have vowed to continue resistance, leading to sporadic violence in Caracas, Maracay and Barinas.
International reactions remain polarised, with the UN calling for an independent investigation into civilian casualties and several Latin American countries urging de-escalation.