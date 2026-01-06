Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he would “take up arms” to defend his country amid threats and insults from US President Donald Trump following the seizure of Venezuela’s leader.
Trump warned Petro to “watch his ass” and accused Colombia’s leftist leader of links to cocaine trafficking, sharply escalating tensions.
Petro condemned Washington’s military action against Venezuela, calling Nicolás Maduro’s capture an illegal abduction without legal basis
