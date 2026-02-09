Recasting Gandhi Against The Machinery Of Power

Roy’s engagement with Gandhi is not a one-off stunt or fair-season gimmick , it is a subject he has returned to for well over a decade. First noticed for his 2002 solo The Voyeur in Kolkata, his practice took a decisive turn when he began appropriating Gandhi, not as a saint, but as a cultural surface onto which contemporary anxieties are projected. In the India Shining series, Gandhi appears in trousers and trainers, speaking on a cellphone, using a laptop, wearing headphones. In 2018, Gandhi Taking Selfie with the Cow became one of the fair’s most discussed works, quietly puncturing the politics of symbolism.