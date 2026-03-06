Brazilian Defender Handed 12‑Game Ban For Sexist Remarks About Female Referee

Red Bull Bragantino defender Gustavo Marques has been suspended for 12 matches by a Brazilian sports court after making sexist comments about referee Daiane Muniz following a Sao Paulo state league defeat

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Brazilian Defender Handed 12‑Game Ban For Sexist Remarks About Female Referee
File photo of Gustavo Marques in action for Red Bull Bragantino. | Photo: Instagram/gmarques001
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gustavo Marques receives 12 game ban and 30,000 reais fine over sexist remarks after Sao Paulo defeat

  • Suspension applies only to competitions organised by the Sao Paulo state federation

  • Defender later apologised publicly, admitting his comments were wrong and made in frustration

A Brazilian sports court said on Thursday it suspended a defender of top-flight club Red Bull Bragantino for 12 matches because of sexist remarks he made about a female referee after a Sao Paulo state league game.

Defender Gustavo Marques was also fined in 30,000 Brazilian reais ($5,700) for his comments about referee Daiane Muniz after Bragantino lost 2-1 to Sao Paulo in a Feb. 21 quarterfinal of a state-level tournament.

The suspension is valid for all competitions organized by the Sao Paulo state soccer federation but does not stop Marques from playing national-level competitions like the Brazilian league or the Brazilian Cup.

“It was our dream to reach the semifinal or even the final, but she killed our game. I think the Sao Paulo state’s soccer federation has to look at matches of this importance and not give it to a woman,” Marques had said in a post-match interview to TNT Brazil. “It is no good for us to play against Sao Paulo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, and they put a woman to referee a match of this importance.”

Related Content
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands looks on as mechanics prepare his car during the third day of Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Will Max Verstappen Retire From F1 Due To 2026 Rule Changes? Formula 1 CEO Speaks Out
Santos vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2026 Matchday 2. - | Photos: X
Santos Vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Brazilian Serie A 2026: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know
Sao Paulo will take on rivals Santos in round of Paulista Serie A1 clash at home on January 31, 2026 - X/Sao Paulo
Sao Paulo Vs Santos Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Will Neymar Make A Comeback?
Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista 2026. - | Photos: X
Corinthians Vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista: Classico Majestoso Preview, Head-To-Head, And More
Related Content

Later he apologized on his social media channels.

“I was nervous and I said things I shouldn’t have. I talked to Daiane, apologized to her too. She had an assistant with her, I asked her for her forgiveness too for she is also a woman. I was wrong for saying it,” the 24-year-old defender said.

“My wife criticized what I said, my mom did too. I am being a man and a human being by coming here to ask forgiveness for what I said,” he added.

Neither Marques nor Bragantino commented on the ruling. Local media reported the club fined the defender 50% of his wages this month.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Semi-Final Win Over ENG In Mumbai

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

  3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Wants Unconditional Surrender From Iran, IDF Launches New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  3. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  4. Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

  5. The Dangerous American Plot To Destabilise Iran

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Wants Unconditional Surrender From Iran, IDF Launches New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century