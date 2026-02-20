Will Max Verstappen Retire From F1 Due To 2026 Rule Changes? Formula 1 CEO Speaks Out

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has denied rumours that Max Verstappen could retire amid concerns over the 2026 regulation changes, insisting the four-time world champion remains fully committed to the sport

Will Max Verstappen retire from F1 due to 2026 rule changes CEO Stefano Domenicali comments
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands looks on as mechanics prepare his car during the third day of Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Max Verstappen fuelled retirement rumours by suggesting the 2026 regulations may shorten his Formula 1 career

  • The Red Bull driver criticised the increased electrical focus of next-generation cars, calling them “no fun”

  • F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed a “constructive” meeting and insisted Verstappen will not retire

Max Verstappen has intensified rumours about retiring from Formula 1 after the four-time world champion recently implied that the regulation changes introduced in 2026 could shorten his career.

However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, speaking to reporters during pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday, dismissed suggestions that the Dutch driver is preparing to step away from the sport.

“I met yesterday (with) Max, because as you know, Max is incredible and he has a way of saying something that could be sometimes interpreted in a certain way,” Domenicali said.

“I guarantee to you that Max wants (to) and does care about Formula 1 more than anyone else. He has a way of putting the point that he wants to say in a certain way, but we had a very constructive meeting.”

“We know that Max will be part of the future of Formula 1, and of course, it’s very important that we listen to him, and as we are listening to all the top drivers that are very important in this sport,” the F1 CEO added.

Verstappen Questions Long-Term F1 Future

28-year-old Verstappen, who races for Red Bull, has openly criticised sweeping rule changes introduced in the F1 2026 season, particularly the increased reliance on electrical power in the next-generation cars. He earlier said that the new regulations are making the cars “no fun” to drive and compared them to Formula E “on steroids”.

Speaking on the “Up to Speed” podcast episode released on Thursday, Verstappen was asked how close he might be to retiring from Formula 1.

“Definitely closer to the end, that’s for sure. Honestly, it’s a tough one. I would say of course, the current regulations are not helping the longevity of my career in Formula 1, let’s say like that,” the Dutch driver said.

“I’m very happy with my career anyway already in Formula 1. I can easily leave it behind. I have a lot of other projects.”

(With AP Inputs)

Q

Will Max Verstappen retire from Formula 1?

A

So far, there has been no official confirmation that Max Verstappen will retire from Formula 1 any time soon.

Q

Why is Max Verstappen retirement rumours intensifying?

A

In a podcast, Max Verstappen criticised the regulation chances brought in 2026, and said that it can cut his Formula 1 career short.

Q

What did F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali say about Max Verstappen's future?

A

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali dismissed rumours about Max Verstappen's retirement and claimed that the Dutch driver is committed to the sport's future.

