F1 2026: Reigning Champion Lando Norris Reveals True Feelings On New Regulations

Lando Norris criticises F1 2026 regulations, saying focus has shifted away from pure driving performance
The McLaren champion believes too much emphasis is placed on battery management
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have also criticised the new cars
Reigning Formula One champion Lando Norris has revealed his true feelings about the new rules and regulations, claiming that they are "not the purest form of racing".
Ahead of the 2026 campaign, which gets underway on March 8 in Australia, teams are getting used to their new engines, as well as rules enforced on tyres, fuel and chassis.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been critical of the new cars in pre-season testing, calling the new style "Formula E on steroids", while Fernando Alonso also expressed his concerns.
There has been some division among drivers, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' George Russell enjoying the new changes.
Norris initially said that Verstappen should retire if he did not like the new setup, but he has now explained his comments.
"I just didn't want to come out into the media and complain to everyone on the first weekend back," said the British driver.
"I just wanted to say that and see what the reaction was of everyone. It's been quite an amusing week, and it certainly made a lot of people comment and say a lot of things.
"I do agree with basically every other driver, because I think every other driver has made their comments pretty clear.
"I just didn't want to come out into the media and complain to everyone on the first weekend back. I want to still enjoy my time and just say what I feel.
"I had fun last week. I've still been having fun out there now. And I think we know as a championship with FIA and with Formula 1, we're trying to improve the car that we have now, because it's certainly not the purest form of racing, and that's what Formula 1 should be.
"A lot of the driving is focused on just trying to get the battery to work properly and less focused on how can you, as a driver, get everything out of the car."