F1 2026: Reigning Champion Lando Norris Reveals True Feelings On New Regulations

Reigning world champion Lando Norris has admitted Formula 1's sweeping 2026 regulation changes are "not the purest form of racing", agreeing with previous concerns raised by Max Verstappen

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
F1 2026 new regulations Lando Norris criticism
McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lando Norris criticises F1 2026 regulations, saying focus has shifted away from pure driving performance

  • The McLaren champion believes too much emphasis is placed on battery management

  • Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have also criticised the new cars

Reigning Formula One champion Lando Norris has revealed his true feelings about the new rules and regulations, claiming that they are "not the purest form of racing".

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, which gets underway on March 8 in Australia, teams are getting used to their new engines, as well as rules enforced on tyres, fuel and chassis.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been critical of the new cars in pre-season testing, calling the new style "Formula E on steroids", while Fernando Alonso also expressed his concerns.

There has been some division among drivers, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' George Russell enjoying the new changes.

Norris initially said that Verstappen should retire if he did not like the new setup, but he has now explained his comments.

"I just didn't want to come out into the media and complain to everyone on the first weekend back," said the British driver.

"I just wanted to say that and see what the reaction was of everyone. It's been quite an amusing week, and it certainly made a lot of people comment and say a lot of things.

"I do agree with basically every other driver, because I think every other driver has made their comments pretty clear.

Related Content
Related Content

"I just didn't want to come out into the media and complain to everyone on the first weekend back. I want to still enjoy my time and just say what I feel.

"I had fun last week. I've still been having fun out there now. And I think we know as a championship with FIA and with Formula 1, we're trying to improve the car that we have now, because it's certainly not the purest form of racing, and that's what Formula 1 should be.

"A lot of the driving is focused on just trying to get the battery to work properly and less focused on how can you, as a driver, get everything out of the car."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh And Travis Head Initiate Aussie Chase Of 105

  2. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  3. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  5. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Govt Must Provide Security To Rohit Pawar: Sule Amid Questions After Ajit Pawar's Air Crash

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  4. AI’s Real Test Is Diffusion, Not Disruption: Nandan Nilekani at AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  3. Bad Karma: New Age Guru Under Epstein Saga Shadow

  4. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  5. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final