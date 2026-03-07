Australian GP 2026: Norris Labels McLaren ‘Probably The Worst’ Amid Struggles At Albert Park

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the third practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the third practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake