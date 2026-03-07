Chinese Taipei 1-0 Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Su Yu‑Hsuan Header Keeps Quarter-Final Hopes Alive

Chinese Taipei vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Chinese Taipei claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Vietnam, with Su Yu-hsuan’s first-half header proving decisive as both sides chase qualification from Group C

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Chinese Taipei vs Vietnam match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 2
Taiwan's Su Sin-yun clears the ball during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Taiwan and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Colin Murty
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chinese Taipei beat Vietnam 1-0 in their Group C clash at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026

  • Su Yu-hsuan scored in the 26th minute to move her side into second place with one match left

  • Vietnam failed to register a shot on target as both teams ended the match level on three points

Taiwan defeated Vietnam 1-0 on Saturday to move into second place in Group C at the Women’s Asian Cup with one match remaining.

Su Yu-hsuan scored the decisive goal in the 26th minute after Saki Matsunaga’s shot hit the crossbar, leaving Su to nod the rebound into an empty net for the team which won the last of its three Asian Cup titles in 1981.

It was a deserved victory for Taiwan, 2-0 losers to Japan on Wednesday, which created several chances to extend its lead.

Vietnam, the 2022 quarterfinalist, beat India in its opener but struggled to threaten the Taiwan defense and failed to record a shot on target. Thi Duyen Tran came closest with a first-half chance that went wide from inside the area.

Both teams now have three points from two games. Taiwan sits ahead of Vietnam and behind Japan, which faced India later Saturday. India is still seeking its first point in the tournament.

Record attendance continues

Australian organizers said Saturday that the tournament had sold 250,000 tickets. The milestone follows the tournament already breaking the all-time total attendance record, with 92,795 fans at the first 10 matches.

Related Content
India's Sanju Yadav in action during the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Vietnam on March 4, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?
India's Sanfida Nongrum, right, scores her team's first goal as Vietnam's Cù Thị Huỳnh Như looks on during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between India and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
India Vs Japan Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Look To Keep Campaign Alive Against Group Leaders
Japan's Momoko Tanikawa reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Japan and Taiwan in Perth, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP/Gary Day
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Registers 2-0 Victory Over Taiwan In Group C Opener
India's captain Sweety Devi and head coach Amelia Valverde at the pre-match press conference with Veitnam head coach and captain in Perth on March 3, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Vietnam Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Begin Campaign Against Golden Star Warriors
Related Content

That surpassed the previous record of 59,910 for the 2010 edition in China.

State of play

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams.

In Group A, Australia, which beat Iran 4-0 on Thursday, and South Korea have already qualified. Australia and South Korea will meet in Sydney on Sunday to determine top spot in the group, where another record crowd is expected.

After back-to-back losses, Iran needs a big win over the Philippines (0-2) on Sunday to have any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals and qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

In Group B, defending champions China and three-time winners North Korea are through to the quarterfinals after their second consecutive wins in group matches Friday. In opening matches on Tuesday, Myong Yu Jong had a first-half hat trick in North Korea’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

Group B play concludes Monday in Sydney when North Korea plays China in a match that will decide first place in the group, and Bangladesh takes on Uzbekistan.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown

  3. India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

  4. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?

  5. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian Shuttler's Match Up Next On Court

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  3. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  4. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  5. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence