Athletic Club 0-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal Helps Blaugrana Restore Four-Point Lead

Lamine Yamal scored the only goal as Barcelona restored their four-point lead at the top of LaLiga with a narrow 1-0 win away to Athletic Club on Saturday.
Having seen Real Madrid close the gap following their dramatic win over Celta Vigo a day earlier, Hansi Flick's side responded to stay clear of their Clasico rivals.
Barcelona were, however, close to falling behind inside the first minute at Estadio de San Mames when Joao Cancelo diverted Alex Berenguer's cross onto the bar.
Flick's side were restricted to few chances in the first half, though Ferran Torres struck the base of the post before Marcus Rashford's low effort was kept out by Unai Simon.
Despite coming under pressure, Barcelona opened the scoring in the 68th minute through Yamal, who bent a stunning, curling strike in off the left post from inside the box.
Ernesto Valverde's side continued to pen Barcelona back in search of an equaliser, but Oihan Sancet fired their best opportunity wide as the visitors held on for all three points.
Data Debrief: In-form Yamal keeps Barca in the driving seat
Barcelona have not always enjoyed travelling to Athletic Club, but they have now won back-to-back away league matches against them for the first time since a run of four wins between 2015 and 2017.
Yamal highlighted his quality with a brilliant goal, and he continued his fine run of form in the league with five goal involvements in his last three LaLiga matches, while he now has 14 goals for the season in the league, more than any other Barcelona player.
It wasn't the best of displays from Flick's men, especially in terms of going forward, as they ended with a fewer expected goals (xG) total of 0.45 compared to their Athletic's 0.86, while they could only manage two shots on target.
Athletic boss Valverde has also now lost 16 of the 20 LaLiga matches he has managed for the club against Barcelona, his highest number of defeats against a single opponent as Athletic's manager in the competition across his career.