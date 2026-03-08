Newcastle United 1-3 Man City, FA Cup: Marmoush Double Seals Quarter-Final Spot For Guardiola's Men

Summary of this article
Omar Marmoush double sealed quarter-final spot for Man City
The Magpies took the lead early but Guardiola's men roared back into the contest
City join the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in the QFs stage
Omar Marmoush scored twice as Manchester City booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup following a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park.
Having already eliminated Newcastle in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup last month, City piled more misery on Eddie Howe's side after coming from a goal behind on Saturday.
Newcastle made a lively start to the match, with a last-ditch block from Abdukodir Khusanov denying Harvey Barnes a shot at goal before Nick Woltemade saw his header cleared off the line by Nico Gonzalez soon after.
But the hosts eventually took the lead in the 18th minute through Barnes, who picked out the top-right corner after collecting Sandro Tonali's defence-splitting pass down the left.
However, City restored parity six minutes before the break when Jeremy Doku's cross found its way to the back post for Savinho to tap home, despite Aaron Ramsdale's best efforts.
And they completed the turnaround two minutes after the restart when Marmoush rifled into the back of the net, with the ball breaking kindly for the Egyptian inside the box after Ramsdale had got a touch on Matheus Nunes' cutback.
The same pairing combined again to put the result beyond doubt for City, with Marmoush crashing a fierce right-footed shot past Ramsdale from just outside the penalty area as the seven-time winners comfortably held on to advance to the next round.
Data Debrief: Marmoush stakes his claim against favourite opposition
Marmoush has had to bide his time for opportunities this season given the imperious form of Erling Haaland, but the City number seven produced a fine display that will give Guardiola a lot to think about for the business end of the campaign.
And Marmoush did so against a team he has loved facing since moving to England. Indeed, he has now scored seven goals in five appearances against Newcastle in all competitions, with 50% of his goals for the Citizens coming against the Magpies (7/14).
Howe will also be happy to see the back of City, for now at least. Guardiola's side have won four games against an opponent in all competitions in the same season for the fourth time, after 1988-89 (vs Plymouth Argyle), 2013-14 (vs West Ham) and 2022-23 (vs Chelsea).
City were deserving of their win, too. They registered an expected goals (xG) total of 3.43 from their 21 shots, eight of which were on target, compared to Newcastle's 1.14 from their 11 attempts at James Trafford's net.