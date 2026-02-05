Man City 3-1 Newcastle Utd (5-1 Agg), EFL Cup SF: Marmoush Brace Sets Up Arsenal Final Date

City will take on Arsenal in the final of the EFL Cup 2025-26
Marmoush's brace helped the Cityzens grab the second leg
Reports in England suggest that this season will be Pep Guardiola's last as City boss
Manchester City will face Arsenal in next month's EFL Cup final after easing to a 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the second leg of their semi-final, prevailing 5-1 on aggregate.
Omar Marmoush got an unorthodox brace inside the first 29 minutes at the Etihad Stadium before Tijjani Reijnders added a third goal to put City out of sight, with Anthony Elanga's excellent solo strike in the second half proving a mere consolation.
Following a 2-0 victory in the first leg at St James' Park and with one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, Pep Guardiola shuffled his pack for Wednesday's game, with Erling Haaland among six players to drop out of their starting lineup.
But City showed no signs of rust and took the lead in the seventh minute, albeit in fortuitous fashion as Dan Burn's challenge saw the ball deflect against Marmoush and loop over Aaron Ramsdale.
Joe Willock then saw an effort smothered by James Trafford, but City doubled their lead on the night just shy of the half-hour mark, with Marmoush on hand to nod over the line after Kieran Trippier sliced Antoine Semenyo's centre directly up in the air.
City had a third goal just three minutes later as Reijnders slotted home to cap a brisk counter-attack that he started with a driving run through Newcastle's half, and things got worse for the Magpies when Anthony Gordon went off injured late in the first half.
Eddie Howe withdrew more of his big names at half-time, with Yoane Wissa and Elanga among those brought on, and in between two big misses from the former, the latter cut inside and fired off the post to reduce the arrears.
Marmoush blazed over when presented with a chance for his hat-trick, while Ramsdale made a superb save to deny Haaland after he stepped off the bench.
Data Debrief: Marmoush stars against favourite opponents
Manchester City have now qualified for their 10th EFL Cup final, becoming the fourth club to reach double figures in the competition, after Liverpool (15), Chelsea and Manchester United (both 10).
City have also won 12 successive home games against Newcastle in all competitions, and 18 of their last 19 against the Magpies at the Etihad.
Marmoush's goals all but ended the tie early on, and this was the eighth time Marmoush had scored multiple goals in a match for a side from Europe's top five leagues, and the second for City, both of which have been against Newcastle.