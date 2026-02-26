PSG 2-2 Monaco (5-4 Agg), UEFA Champions League: Marquinhos, Kvaratskhelia Goals Seal Progress After Coulibaly Red

PSG advance 5-4 on aggregate after a tense 2-2 second-leg draw against Monaco at Parc des Princes
Mamadou Coulibaly’s red card early in the second half shifted momentum firmly in PSG’s favour
Marquinhos equalised from set-piece before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the winner six minutes later
Paris Saint-Germain kept their Champions League title defence going as they drew 2-2 with Monaco in the second leg of their play-off to win 5-4 on aggregate.
The nerves were jangling around Parc des Princes when Maghnes Akliouche levelled the tie on the stroke of half-time, but Mamadou Coulibaly's red card swung the momentum.
Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted within six second-half minutes to all but secure their spot in the last 16, with Jordan Teze's 91st-minute strike proving to be a consolation.
Monaco squandered two chances to go ahead early as Coulibaly fired over from six yards out before Thilo Kehrer glanced a header wide of the far post from Vanderson's cross.
However, just moments after Bradley Barcola struck the crossbar for PSG, Akliouche put the visitors ahead when his composed finish from close range went in off the left post.
It was an even contest at the start of the second half, but two yellow cards in quick succession for Coulibaly gave PSG a much-needed boost as Marquinhos scored from the resulting set-piece on the hour.
Kvaratskhelia then netted the defining goal in the 66th minute, reacting fastest to a rebound after Philipp Kohn saved Achraf Hakimi's initial long shot.
Teze threatened another twist in the tale when he pulled a goal back in the first minute of stoppage time, but PSG survived by the skin of their teeth as Woet Faes' header from a free-kick in the 95th minute went just wide of the right post.
Data Debrief: Monaco's ill-discipline proves costly
PSG produced 2.13 expected goals (xG) from 21 shots to Monaco's 1.16 from nine attempts, but Coulibaly's red card changed the trajectory of the game in the French capital.
Monaco led in xG (0.82 to 0.48) and shots on target (three to 0) at half-time, with Sebastien Pocognoli left to wonder what his side could have produced in this tie if it were not for their two red cards across the two legs.
There have been 33 red cards in the Champions League this season – more dismissals than any previous campaign in the competition. Monaco received two of those in both legs against PSG, the first time that they had a player sent off in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie.