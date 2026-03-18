South Korea Vs Japan Semi-Final In Pics: See Best Photos From AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Knockout Match In Sydney

Japan players react following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and the Philippines in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft

1/2 Japan pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





2/2 South Korea pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft





