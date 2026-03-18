South Korea Vs Japan Semi-Final In Pics: See Best Photos From AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Knockout Match In Sydney
South Korea face Japan in the second semi-final of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 at Stadium Australia, Sydney, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Both teams have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, with Japan beating the Philippines 7-0 and South Korea defeating Uzbekistan 6-0 to make it to the last-four stage. The Nadeshiko are favourites, as they have won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2018, but South Korea will look to clinch consecutive final berths after a runner-up finish in 2022.
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