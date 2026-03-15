Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Daniil Medvedev handed top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz his first loss of the year and advanced to the final at Indian Wells with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory Saturday. The 11th-seeded Medvedev, from Russia, will face second-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner beat Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4. Alcaraz had won 16 straight matches this year, including titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open. But Medvedev ended the possibility of an Alcaraz vs. Sinner final. Medvedev had dropped his last four meetings against Alcaraz, including a loss in the Indian Wells final in 2024. This was Medvedev’s first victory over him since the U.S. Open semifinals in 2023.

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Indian Wells Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. () | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Indian Wells Tennis: Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after Medvedev defeated Alcaraz during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Indian Wells 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, serves against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Indian Wells 2026: Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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BNP Paribas Open Tennis Tournament: Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Indian Wells 2026 Semi-Final: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Indian Wells 2026 Semi-Final: Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot to Cameron Norrie of Britain at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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Tennis: Daniil Medvedev vs Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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