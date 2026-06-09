Supreme Court Orders Kerala To Take Custody Of Tusker Amid Ownership Dispute

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Published at:

Top court says it cannot remain a “mute spectator” when animal welfare is at stake; directs authorities to move elephant Raman to a rescue and rehabilitation centre pending resolution of ownership claims.

Supreme Court Orders Kerala
Supreme Court Orders Kerala
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court has directed the Kerala government to take custody of Raman, an elephant at the centre of an ownership dispute, and shift it to a rescue and rehabilitation facility until the case is resolved.

  • A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma found evidence that the tusker had been used for commercial and ceremonial activities despite an earlier undertaking and court order prohibiting such use.

  • The court stressed that it could not remain a “mute spectator” to the welfare of voiceless animals, observing that the elephant’s interests must be protected while legal proceedings over ownership continue.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Kerala government to take immediate custody of Raman, an elephant embroiled in a contentious ownership dispute, and transfer the animal to a rescue and rehabilitation centre pending a final determination of ownership.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said the intervention was necessary after evidence presented before the court showed that the tusker had been used in commercial and ceremonial activities, including religious processions, despite an earlier undertaking that it would not be employed for such purposes.

Expressing concern over the treatment of the animal, the court observed that it could not remain a “mute spectator” when the welfare of voiceless creatures was at stake. The judges underscored that animal welfare considerations must take precedence while the ownership dispute remains unresolved.

The order marks a significant intervention by the apex court in a case that raises broader questions about the treatment of captive elephants and compliance with judicial directives concerning animal welfare. By directing the State to assume custody, the court has sought to ensure Raman’s protection and well-being until a final verdict is reached on competing ownership claims.

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