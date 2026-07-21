SC Deletes Part of Kerala HC Order Asking State Waqf Board to Function Under Joint Secretary

Ahmadi alleged that the state was supporting the petitioners challenging the Board, saying, "Why are you supporting the petitioner? It is apparent to anyone with an ounce of common sense that you are supporting the petitioner." The bench held that there was no justification for retaining the portion of paragraph 6 of the high court's interim order that directed the Waqf Board to function under the supervision of the joint secretary of the state government dealing with Waqf matters.