'Police Aren't PM's or CM's Servants': Bombay HC Quashes SDPI Leader's Externment, Takes 'Washing Machine' Jab

Bombay High Court quashes SDPI leader Saeed Chaudhary's one-year externment order.
Court rules protests and political slogans cannot justify externment under Maharashtra Police Act.
Justice Jamdar criticises police action, calling the externment order mala fide.
The Bombay High Court has quashed a one-year externment order against Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, the 49-year-old General Secretary of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Justice Madhav Jamdar set aside the directives issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) on 3 December 2025 and the Divisional Commissioner for the Konkan Division on March 27, Moneycontrol reported.
"The Petitioner acting in his capacity has arranged Morchas and Dharnas... That cannot be a ground for a person to be externed under the Maharashtra Police Act. The action taken is mala fide action,” Jamdar said in the order.
The police based their externment action on five First Information Reports (FIRs). These cases stemmed from protests against the Citizenship Act amendments and the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute. Chaudhary had raised slogans including 'BJP Government Murdabad' and 'Amit Shah Murdabad'. The court ruled that such slogans do not justify externment.
During the hearing, Jamdar criticised the police through sharp oral observations, according to LiveLaw.
"What is this? All citizens are being made slaves of Indian Government... They cannot stage protests, they cannot agitate- what is all this?" Jamdar asked.
He reminded the police officers of their constitutional limits.
"Police isn't the servants of the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister they are public servants..." Jamdar said verbally.
Washing Machine Remark
Jamdar also made satirical remarks in a lighter vein regarding the political climate in Maharashtra, referencing horse-trading and party-switching among legislators.
"Day before yesterday, one 10 year child was killed in an accident and what the State Assembly was discussing - how a Presiding Officer is elected... Even you [Saeed] should switch sides... consider switching cases, there is a washing machine," Jamdar said.