'Police Aren't PM's or CM's Servants': Bombay HC Quashes SDPI Leader's Externment, Takes 'Washing Machine' Jab

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Published at:

The court has quashed a one-year externment order against SDPI leader Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, strongly upholding the constitutional right to protest

Bombay HC
'Police Aren't PM's or CM's Servants': Bombay HC Quashes SDPI Leader's Externment, Takes 'Washing Machine' Jab
Summary of this article

  • Bombay High Court quashes SDPI leader Saeed Chaudhary's one-year externment order.

  • Court rules protests and political slogans cannot justify externment under Maharashtra Police Act.

  • Justice Jamdar criticises police action, calling the externment order mala fide.

The Bombay High Court has quashed a one-year externment order against Saeed Ahmad Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, the 49-year-old General Secretary of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Justice Madhav Jamdar set aside the directives issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) on 3 December 2025 and the Divisional Commissioner for the Konkan Division on March 27, Moneycontrol reported.

"The Petitioner acting in his capacity has arranged Morchas and Dharnas... That cannot be a ground for a person to be externed under the Maharashtra Police Act. The action taken is mala fide action,” Jamdar said in the order.

Shilpa Gupta, Untitled (Jailed Poet Drawings) (2018). Commissioned by YARAT Contemporary Art Space. Image courtesy of the artist and Art Jameel. Photography by Pat Verbruggen. - | Courtesy - Ishara art foundation
A Legacy Of Detention: Weaponisation Of PDA, TADA, NSA And UAPA Laws Since Independence

By Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

The police based their externment action on five First Information Reports (FIRs). These cases stemmed from protests against the Citizenship Act amendments and the Gyanvapi Masjid dispute. Chaudhary had raised slogans including 'BJP Government Murdabad' and 'Amit Shah Murdabad'. The court ruled that such slogans do not justify externment.

During the hearing, Jamdar criticised the police through sharp oral observations, according to LiveLaw.

"What is this? All citizens are being made slaves of Indian Government... They cannot stage protests, they cannot agitate- what is all this?" Jamdar asked.

Related Content
Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Against Madras HC Order Banning Cow Slaughter - null
Serena Williams of the United States plays a return during a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. - (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Delhi court declines interim relief to Indian Polo Association in Jaipur Polo Ground eviction case - null
Delhi Gymkhana Club Faces Closure As Centre Orders Handover Of 27-Acre Land - Delhi Gymkhana Club

He reminded the police officers of their constitutional limits.

"Police isn't the servants of the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister they are public servants..." Jamdar said verbally.

Washing Machine Remark

Jamdar also made satirical remarks in a lighter vein regarding the political climate in Maharashtra, referencing horse-trading and party-switching among legislators.

"Day before yesterday, one 10 year child was killed in an accident and what the State Assembly was discussing - how a Presiding Officer is elected... Even you [Saeed] should switch sides... consider switching cases, there is a washing machine," Jamdar said.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories