As Monsoon Advances, India Sees Heat Relief And Flooding Risks

Monsoon reaches Delhi as heavy rain spreads across northern and western India
Floods, landslides, and lightning leave multiple dead and disrupt transport in several states
IMD issues red and orange alerts, warning of more heavy rain and travel disruptions
The southwest monsoon has rapidly covered the Indian subcontinent, unleashing heavy downpours, flash floods, and critical infrastructure challenges across multiple states. Across India, while the rains have broken intense summer heatwaves, they have simultaneously triggered fatal accidents, urban waterlogging, and severe traffic gridlocks.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the monsoon officially arrived in the national capital on Thursday morning, five days after its normal onset date of June 27. While the arrival has brought much-needed respite from high temperatures, the broader weather system is lashing western, northern, and northeastern regions with a fierce spell of rain.
Notably, IMD warned that a fresh western disturbance is actively exacerbating conditions across Northwest India. However, the broader July outlook points toward a highly uneven distribution, with the IMD projecting overall below-normal rainfall (less than 94% of the Long Period Average) across the country due to prevailing El Niño conditions.
Delhi-NCR: Long Wait Ends with Widespread Rain
After days of intense anticipation, the southwest monsoon finally reached Delhi on Thursday morning, ending an intense and humid dry spell. Multiple sectors of Delhi and its satellite cities received heavy morning showers, which dramatically lowered temperatures. However, the immediate downpour led to predictable urban distress, causing localised waterlogging on arterial roads and slowing down the morning commuter traffic.
The IMD expects an active spell of monsoon conditions to continue through the week, forecasting consistent cloudy skies, moderate to heavy thunderstorms, widespread rain, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 km/h until July 7.
Western India: Red Alerts and Submerged Corridors
The coastal belt of Western India continues to bear the heaviest impact of the monsoon surge.
Maharashtra: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, alongside Thane and Palghar districts, has recorded its second consecutive day of torrential rainfall.
Eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai recorded between 90 mm and 99 mm of rainfall within a narrow window, overwhelming localised stormwater drainage systems and causing severe inundation in low-lying areas. This delayed the central and western suburban train networks. Major highways, such as the Sion-Panvel Highway, witnessed severe traffic bottlenecks.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued warnings for persistent, heavy to very heavy precipitation. A Red Alert was activated for Palghar district, prompting officials to order the complete closure of all schools and colleges as a safety precaution.
Gujarat: The IMD has extended a heavy precipitation warning for southern districts of Gujarat until July 5, forecasting isolated extremely heavy rain and widespread showers that threaten low-lying agricultural zones.
Hilly Terrain: Landslides And Suspended Pilgrimages
The monsoon has impacted Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with the Himalayan regions facing the brunt of the monsoon's destructive edge, causing significant casualties and halting transit. The state administrations are now in emergency mode as the risk of flash floods and mudslides escalates.
Uttarakhand: An Orange alert has been activated for five districts, including Dehradun. In Rudraprayag, continuous cloudburst-like conditions have pushed the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers close to their official danger marks. Fearing structural breaches and landslides, local authorities have put emergency alert systems on high alert and suspended all helicopter services for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra until conditions stabilise.
Himachal Pradesh: The monsoon completely blanketed the state this week, triggering severe flash floods and landslides across Shimla, Manali, and Dharamshala. Tragically, the state emergency operations centre confirmed four rain-related deaths on Wednesday, including a woman in Solan district who was struck by a falling boulder on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway.
The IMD has issued a severe weather warning for the next seven days. Tourists and residents are being strictly advised to avoid travelling through vulnerable mountain passes due to active landslides and sudden road closures.
Eastern And Northeastern India: Flash Floods
The eastern theatre remains highly vulnerable to aggressive monsoon surges.
West Bengal: The IMD has issued isolated heavy rainfall warnings for Southern Bengal over the coming days, advising maritime operators to suspend deep-sea fishing activities.
Arunachal Pradesh: Relentless rain continues to ravage the northeast. Flash floods and mudslides have caused heavy infrastructural damage in East Siang district. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Shivraj Singh Chouhan actively toured the sub-division to coordinate emergency disaster relief operations and food drops.
North-Central And Northwestern India: Lightning And Heat Respite
North-central and northwestern belts are witnessing distinct weather patterns due to the monsoon.
Uttar Pradesh: Severe weather turned fatal in the Sultanpur district, where sudden lightning strikes at separate locations claimed two lives and left eight others, including four children, with severe burn injuries.
Punjab and Haryana: In contrast to the structural damage elsewhere, widespread rainfall across Punjab (Mohali, Patiala, Pathankot) and Haryana (Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonipat) have brought an end to punishing summer heatwaves, providing vital relief to local farmers and stabilising regional power grids.
Rajasthan: Moderate to heavy showers lashed Jaipur as monsoon currents advanced deeper into Western India.
Monsoon systems are actively disrupting normal life across the southern belt. In Karnataka, coastal regions are reeling under severe rainfall. In Mangaluru’s Nagori area, a massive, rain-induced landslide destroyed a residential home early Wednesday, claiming three lives, including two young girls.
Meanwhile, the IMD is highlighting moderate flash flood risks over parts of coastal Karnataka, Goa, and Mumbai, and authorities are urging commuters to exercise extreme caution. The weather agency has advised fishermen against venturing into sections of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, where squally winds are gusting up to 55–65 km/h.