Mumbai Monsoon Arrival: Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Flooding and Train Disruptions

The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, marking a 13-day delay from its normal onset date of June 11.
Heavy overnight rainfall of up to 208 mm in the western suburbs caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, including Andheri and Hindmata.
BMC officials Rhitik and Robert rescued a stranded rickshaw driver from the flooded Andheri underpass before restricting public access.
The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date of June 10 or 11.
Widespread overnight rainfall brought immediate relief from the sweltering heat but caused severe waterlogging across low-lying areas by Wednesday morning, according to PTI.
The India Meteorological Department issued a three-hour red alert at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday for Mumbai and Palghar, warning of intense rain and winds reaching 40–60 kmph. The agency later downgraded the warning to an orange alert at 7:00 a.m. for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg.
Waterlogging Disrupts Daily Life
Subways flooded across the city. Water accumulated at the Andheri subway, Hindmata, King's Circle, and the Everard Nagar subway, disrupting traffic.
Two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officers rescued a rickshaw driver whose vehicle became stuck in the centre of the flooded Andheri underpass. Civic authorities subsequently restricted public access to several inundated routes.
"... We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe water logging," BMC official Rhitik told ANI.
Municipal teams remained stationed at barriers to prevent motorists from attempting to cross deep water. "... We are doing our best to ensure that no vehicles get inside the underpass," another BMC official, Robert, told ANI.
Railway Services Face Disruptions
Train tracks caved in. Excessive water flow caused a track collapse between Turbhe and Koparkhairane, suspending the Central Railway's Trans-Harbour line services.
"Track cave-in occurred because of excess water flow," a Central Railway spokesperson said.
The up line was declared unsafe at 5:06 a.m. and restored at 7:27 a.m. with a 10 kmph speed restriction. The down line was declared unsafe at 5:50 a.m. and restored at 7:35 a.m. with trains permitted to run at 30 kmph. Western Railway suburban services operated normally despite the heavy downpour.
Rainfall Data and History
Rain gauges recorded extreme totals. In the 24 hours ending at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the western suburbs received 208 mm of rain. The island city recorded 195 mm, and the eastern suburbs received 167 mm. According to IMD data, Colaba received 49 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 12 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A high tide of 3.41 metres was recorded at 8:28 a.m., while another high tide of 3.35 metres is expected at 7:41 p.m., the BMC said.
Tuesday rain gauge data showed Byculla recorded the highest local rainfall at 42.5 mm. Sion followed with 21.5 mm, and Mahalaxmi recorded 18 mm.
The June 24 monsoon onset ties as the third-most delayed arrival in Mumbai since 1951, matching the onset date recorded in 1974.
The longest monsoon delays in the city's history occurred on June 28 in 1958 and 1974. A June 25 onset occurred in 1959, 2019, 2022, and 2023.