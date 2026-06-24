Mumbai Monsoon Arrival: Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Flooding and Train Disruptions

Rainfall Data and History

Rain gauges recorded extreme totals. In the 24 hours ending at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the western suburbs received 208 mm of rain. The island city recorded 195 mm, and the eastern suburbs received 167 mm. According to IMD data, Colaba received 49 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 12 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A high tide of 3.41 metres was recorded at 8:28 a.m., while another high tide of 3.35 metres is expected at 7:41 p.m., the BMC said.