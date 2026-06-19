Monsoon Raga: Excerpt From Stephen Alter’s ‘The Fragrance Of Rain’

Siolim is famous for its Hilario mangoes, commonly known as Manga Hilario or Mangilar. These originated from a single tree grafted by Hilario Fernandez, a wealthy nineteenth century landowner in the town. One morning, soon after returning to Siolim, I went in search of the mother tree. Eventually, I found it growing next to an elegant blue and white bungalow dating back to 1852. The property is now run as a guest house called Hilario’s and the manager, Munawar, guided me through the house to the backyard where the enormous tree, at least 20 metres tall, loomed over a swimming pool. Unfortunately, I was too late to taste the mangoes, most of which Munawar told me had been eaten by langur monkeys and birds. However, at the fruit market in Mapusa, near our home, I found plenty of Alphonso mangoes, which are celebrated as one of the finest varieties in India. With firm, buttery flesh of a saffron hue, they are named after Afonso de Albuquerque, the Portuguese admiral who conquered Goa in 1510.