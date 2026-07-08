Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Disrupt Lives, Buildings Collapse in Delhi, Maharashtra

Heavy monsoon rain triggered building collapses in Delhi and Pune, prompting large-scale rescue operations as several people were feared trapped beneath debris.
Persistent rainfall inundated parts of Maharashtra, forcing over 6,000 evacuations, disrupting transport and raising concerns over ageing infrastructure and public safety.
The IMD forecast more rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across several regions, urging residents to avoid waterlogged areas and unsafe structures.
Heavy monsoon rain disrupted normal life in several parts of the country on Wednesday, with two separate building collapses in Delhi and Maharashtra triggering rescue operations, while widespread flooding and waterlogging continued to affect large parts of Maharashtra amid forecasts of more rain.
Rain Triggers Collapse In Delhi
In Delhi, several people are feared trapped after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Sector 16 of Rohini following heavy rainfall.
The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call regarding the incident at around 4.20 p.m., following which four fire tenders were rushed to the site. Rescue personnel pulled out several people from the debris, while efforts to trace and evacuate others believed to be trapped continued till late evening.
Officials are yet to ascertain the exact number of people who were inside the structure at the time of the collapse. Further details are awaited as rescue operations remain underway.
Pune Rescue Operation Underway
In Maharashtra, a multi-storey building collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, with officials fearing that at least 15 people may be trapped beneath the debris.
Personnel from the fire brigade and disaster response agencies were pressed into service immediately after the incident, and search and rescue operations were launched. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear the rubble as rescue workers attempted to reach those feared trapped.
The cause of the collapse has not yet been established, and authorities are yet to confirm the number of casualties or injuries.
The incident comes amid relentless monsoon rain that has battered Pune and adjoining areas over the past several days, leading to widespread flooding, severe waterlogging and damage to public infrastructure.
More than 6,000 residents have been evacuated from flood-affected areas after rivers and drains overflowed following persistent rainfall.
With weather conditions continuing to deteriorate, educational institutions in parts of Pune remained closed after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert forecasting further heavy rainfall.
Official data showed that Pune district has already received more than its average rainfall for the entire month of July within the first week of the month, raising concerns over the structural safety of ageing buildings and other vulnerable infrastructure. Several rain-related incidents, including landslides and wall collapses, have already claimed lives in different parts of the district.
The latest collapse comes only days after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area during heavy rain, killing six people, including five children.
Maharashtra continues to grapple with one of its most severe monsoon spells in recent years, with incessant rainfall disrupting transport services, inundating residential localities and increasing the risk of structural failures across urban centres.
IMD Issues Warning
Meanwhile, the IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south-west Uttar Pradesh would continue to influence weather conditions across several parts of the country.
The weather office has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over west Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, and Assam and Meghalaya on July 8. However, rainfall activity over the central parts of the country is expected to decrease considerably from July 9 onwards.
In Delhi and the National Capital Region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures fell by 1–2°C and minimum temperatures by 3–5°C over the past 24 hours. Most parts of the city received moderate rainfall, with some areas recording heavy showers.
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi through July 11. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also likely during thunderstorms.
The weather office warned that the gusty winds could uproot trees, damage weak structures and disrupt traffic. Residents have been advised to avoid waterlogged areas, follow official traffic advisories and stay away from structurally unsafe buildings.