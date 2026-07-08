KDMC Doctor Assault: Shiv Sena Corporator Surrenders

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrendered and was arrested in the KDMC hospital assault case.
Shiv Sena said the guilty will face action and receive no protection.
Healthcare workers launched statewide protests demanding stricter security and action against the accused.
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre surrendered before the Thane Police on Wednesday and was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastri Nagar Hospital. His arrest makes him the fourth accused in the case after three of his associates were taken into custody earlier the same day.
According to the police, Mhatre appeared before investigators voluntarily before being sent for a medical examination. He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the police are likely to seek his custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.
The arrest follows widespread outrage over a CCTV video purportedly showing hospital staff being assaulted during an altercation inside the government-run hospital. The incident has sparked protests from healthcare professionals across Maharashtra, raising fresh concerns over the safety of doctors and medical workers in public hospitals.
Hours before his arrest, Mhatre issued his first public statement on the controversy. While expressing regret over the altercation, he denied allegations that he physically assaulted a woman doctor. He claimed that the CCTV footage circulating publicly captured only one angle of the incident.
According to Mhatre, he had visited the hospital after receiving a complaint from the family of a pregnant woman who had allegedly been referred elsewhere because no beds were available in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). He alleged that repeated attempts to contact hospital authorities had gone unanswered, prompting his visit.
Explaining his interaction with the doctor, Mhatre claimed she was speaking on the phone and was not listening to the family's grievances. He maintained that he merely "tapped" her hand to draw her attention and insisted he had not assaulted her. He further defended his use of the informal Marathi pronoun "Tu," saying it reflected affection rather than disrespect, as he considered the doctor "like a daughter."
The controversy has also prompted a political response from Shiv Sena. Party MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde publicly distanced the organisation from the incident, stating that no individual found guilty would receive political protection. He also said Mhatre should apologise if he had behaved inappropriately with doctors and that disciplinary action would follow if the allegations were substantiated.
The alleged assault occurred after hospital staff informed the family of a pregnant woman that she would have to be shifted to another medical facility due to the unavailability of NICU beds. Doctors and hospital employees allege that Mhatre and his supporters became aggressive during the dispute and assaulted healthcare workers on duty.
The incident has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum. Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar condemned the violence, stating that disagreements over medical treatment or hospital administration could never justify assaulting healthcare professionals. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also demanded strict legal action against those responsible.
Meanwhile, medical associations have announced statewide protests to highlight the growing threat faced by healthcare workers. Resident doctors have decided to wear black ribbons while continuing patient care, whereas nursing staff warned that they may intensify their agitation if swift and decisive action is not taken against the accused.
The case has reignited debate over security arrangements in government hospitals, where doctors frequently face hostility from patients' relatives during emergencies and resource shortages. Medical bodies have reiterated that while systemic deficiencies in public healthcare require urgent attention, violence against frontline healthcare workers cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.
Police investigations into the incident are continuing, with authorities expected to examine CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence before filing further charges, if necessary.