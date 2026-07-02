Outlook Explains | Why Shinde Remains Crucial Despite BJP's Numerical Dominance

The BJP’s strategy in Maharashtra appears to be guided by strategic patience and long-term consolidation. Party leaders believe that over the next three years, the organisational strength and cadre base of the BJP will gradually overshadow the Shiv Sena factions. By allowing Shinde as one of the main player in the government, the BJP is successfully avoiding immediate anti-incumbency and keeping the alliance intact for the crucial 2029 Assembly elections.At the same time, Fadnavis continues to build his image as a strong administrator and mass leader through governance and infrastructure projects. The long-term calculation seems to be that by 2029, the BJP would have expanded its base sufficiently to either dominate the alliance completely or contest independently from a much stronger position. This approach allows the BJP to reap the benefits of power while slowly shifting the balance in its favour.With three years remaining for the next Assembly polls, both Shinde and Fadnavis are working quietly to strengthen their respective positions.