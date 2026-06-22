6 MPs Merge With Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena In Major Political Boost

The induction of these six MPs marks a notable expansion of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s influence both within the state and at the national level. The move comes at a time when the party is working aggressively to consolidate its position after the dramatic split in the original Shiv Sena in 2022. Party insiders described the development as a “major morale booster” and a reflection of growing support for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership and governance model.