6 MPs Merge With Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena In Major Political Boost

Six Members of Parliament have formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, marking a major expansion of the party’s strength in the Lok Sabha.
The move strengthens the ruling NDA alliance in Maharashtra and enhances the Shinde faction’s influence ahead of future elections.
The development signals further shifts in Maharashtra politics and is seen as a setback for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
To strengthen the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, six Members of Parliament have announced their decision to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The induction of these six MPs marks a notable expansion of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s influence both within the state and at the national level. The move comes at a time when the party is working aggressively to consolidate its position after the dramatic split in the original Shiv Sena in 2022. Party insiders described the development as a “major morale booster” and a reflection of growing support for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership and governance model.
The six MPs, who were earlier associated with other parties or factions, formally merged with the Shiv Sena on Thursday. While the party has not yet revealed the complete list of names publicly, sources indicate that the new entrants bring with them considerable experience and regional influence, particularly from areas where Shiv Sena traditionally had limited presence.
Senior Shiv Sena leaders welcomed the new members with open arms. A senior minister said, “This is not just an addition of numbers. These leaders bring with them grassroots connect and a strong commitment to the ‘Hindutva’ ideology and Maharashtra’s development agenda.” The party is expected to formally induct the MPs in a public ceremony in the coming days.
This development assumes greater significance as it comes ahead of crucial political battles, including upcoming local body elections and preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. The addition of six MPs strengthens the NDA’s numbers in the Lok Sabha and gives the Shinde faction more bargaining power within the alliance.
Political analysts believe this move could trigger further realignments in Maharashtra politics. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), is likely to view this as a setback. Sources within the MVA said they are closely monitoring the situation and may respond with counter-strategies to prevent more defections.
The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has been on an aggressive organisational drive since assuming power. With this latest induction, the party aims to project itself as a fast-growing force capable of challenging the dominance of its former parent organisation led by Uddhav Thackeray.
The development is being seen as yet another sign of the fluid and dynamic nature of Maharashtra politics, where loyalties continue to shift based on power equations and future prospects. As the state heads into a new phase of political realignment, all eyes are now on how the opposition responds to this latest setback.