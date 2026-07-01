Maharashtra to Examine Regional Venom Bank Proposal

Replying to a calling attention motion in the state assembly, Abitkar also said that awareness and timely treatment remain the most effective measures to reduce deaths due to snakebites.
"Deaths from snakebites are very low -- around 0.1 per cent -- and many fatalities occur due to fear and delayed treatment rather than the venom itself. Timely medical care during the golden hour is crucial," Abitkar said.
BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute said the issue was not the availability of anti-venom but its effectiveness. Maharashtra has several species of venomous snakes and studies have shown that venom composition varies from region to region, even within the same species, he said.
The state needs a regional venom collection bank to develop anti-venom using locally collected venom, Pachpute said, adding that the government should also explore the possibility of developing monovalent anti-venom for specific snake species. Notably, a monovalent anti-venom neutralizes the venom of only a specific species of snakes, but is considered highly effective.
Pachpute suggested permitting trained snake handlers in areas such as Shirala, on the lines of Tamil Nadu's Irula community, to legally collect venom for scientific purposes.
He also sought financial assistance for families of snakebite victims, saying that while strict action is taken against people who kill protected snakes, those who lose their lives due to snakebites should receive government support. He asked whether snakebite deaths could be treated as a disaster and made eligible for assistance under disaster relief mechanisms.
The BJP legislator also urged the government to provide specialised training to doctors at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), claiming that many of them hesitate to administer anti-venom. He also claimed that some private hospitals administer excessive anti-venom.
Abitkar said setting up a regional venom bank would involve three departments -- Health, Medical Education and Forest -- and a joint meeting would be convened to consider the proposal.
Reducing snakebite deaths requires greater public awareness so that victims reach hospitals during the "golden hour", when treatment is most effective, the minister said. The government will strengthen awareness campaigns through gram panchayats, training programmes and other outreach initiatives, he added.
Abitkar also informed the House that the government has decided to introduce an anti-snake venom diagnostic kit at PHCs that will help doctors determine quickly whether a snakebite is from a venomous or non-venomous snake.
BJP MLA Shweta Mahale asked whether the government would announce a separate policy for snakebite prevention and treatment and ensure adequate stocks of anti-snake venom at all PHCs.
Abitkar said the government is not proposing a separate policy at present, but it continues to strengthen the availability of anti-snake venom and improve the capacity of the public health system to manage snakebite cases.