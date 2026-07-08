Four of family die of electrocution in Maharashtra's Satara

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A couple and their two children died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Satara district

Family electrocuted
Man electrocuted while trying to fix a fan File Photo

A couple and their two children died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6 am at Khamgaon village in Phaltan taluka.

"Prima facie, it appears that the family came in contact with a live electric wire outside their house and suffered an electric shock. We found a live wire lying outside the house. It is suspected that one person was electrocuted after coming in contact with the wire, and the other family members rushed to rescue him and also suffered an electric shock," an official from Phaltan police station said.

All four died on the spot, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Satish alias Pisurdya Kisan Shinde (45), his wife Gangu Shinde (40), son Sachin Shinde (26) and daughter Aarti Shinde (24), he said.

Police have registered an accidental death report and launched a probe into the incident. 

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