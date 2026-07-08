Bankipur Battle: BJP’s Fortress in Focus and What’s at Stake for Prashant Kishor

Summary of this article

The BJP has fielded Abhishek Kumar as its candidate for the high-stake Bankipur Assembly bypoll, setting the stage for a three-cornered contest with the RJD’s Rekha Kumari and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.

Bankipur has remained a BJP bastion since 1995, making the bypoll a crucial test of the party's urban dominance.

The bypoll will test Prashant Kishor's alternative politics and the BJP's ability to retain its three-decade electoral fortress.