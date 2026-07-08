Bankipur Battle: BJP’s Fortress in Focus and What’s at Stake for Prashant Kishor

The BJP has fielded Abhishek Kumar as its candidate for the high-stake Bankipur Assembly bypoll, setting the stage for a three-cornered contest with the RJD’s Rekha Kumari and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.
Bankipur has remained a BJP bastion since 1995, making the bypoll a crucial test of the party's urban dominance.
The bypoll will test Prashant Kishor's alternative politics and the BJP's ability to retain its three-decade electoral fortress.
The Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar has taken an interesting turn after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State Vice-President Abhishek Kumar against Jan Suraj founder Prashant Kishor, who is set to make his electoral debut.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has renominated Rekha Kumari, who finished runner-up in the 2025 Assembly election. The bypoll, slated for July 30, was triggered after sitting BJP MLA Nitin Nabin became the party’s national president and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
The counting of votes is scheduled for 3 August.
BJP's Fortress: Why Bankipur matters?
BJP has dominated the Bankipur Assembly constituency for three decades, making it one of the party's safest urban strongholds in Bihar. The seat has remained with the BJP continuously since the 1995 Assembly election, first under veteran leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha and later under his son, Nitin Nabin.
In the 2025 Assembly election, months before being elected BJP president, Nitin Nabin retained the constituency by defeating RJD candidate Rekha Kumari by a margin of 51,936 votes, reinforcing the party's dominance in the seat.
Bankipur is an urban Assembly constituency located in Patna district. It is part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Bankipur is historically known as a Kayastha stronghold. The constituency has a diverse voter base, but its sizable upper-caste population has traditionally favoured the BJP. This has made Bankipur one of the party's most reliable urban seats.
Who Is Abhishek Kumar ?
Abhishek Kumar is currently serving as the State Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He is also regarded as a close associate of BJP National General Secretary Nitin Nabin. Abhishek Kumar belongs to the Kayastha community, like Nitin Nabin, and has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party organisation for many years.
A BJP source told Indian Express, “First, he comes from the Kayastha community, which has a sizeable population in Bankipur. The party has always fielded a Kayastha candidate here, from Thakur Prasad to Naveen Kishore Sinha to his son Nitin Nabin. Second, Abhishek Kumar has been a close aide of Nitin Nabin and also enjoys the confidence of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.”
Following the announcement of Abhishek's candidature, BJP President Nitin Nabin congratulated him on X, describing him as a grassroots, local and young party worker who has served in various organisational roles from the booth level to the state level. By fielding a BJYM leader, the BJP has signalled its focus on youth representation and the elevation of grassroots party workers within its organisational structure.
Why PK Chose Bankipur ?
Prashant Kishor's decision to contest from Bankipur has created a fresh buzz in Bihar's political landscape. Speaking to the media, Kishor said he deliberately chose the seat instead of opting for a safer constituency, stating that the move was aimed at sending a message that voters in Bihar should look beyond caste and religion while making their electoral choices.
While speaking to ANI, Kishor said, "When people start their electoral politics, they look for safe seats for themselves. I am doing the opposite because I am telling the people of Bihar that if Bihar is to change, they must vote beyond caste and religion."
Prashant Kishor has consistently projected himself as an alternative to the politics of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar, and in this election, he is reiterating the same message.
According to a report by Business Today, Kishor said, "This election is not merely about electing an MLA from Bankipur; it is not about forming or toppling a government. It is an election to establish a new political order in Bihar—to usher in a new kind of politics in the state. It is both significant and challenging. However, I am confident that the most enlightened voters of Bihar will make the right decision and cast their votes in a way that initiates a new political order in the state."
Bihar's Political Landscape
Over the past three decades, Bihar has been governed predominantly by two political formations. Between 1990 and 2005, the state was led by Lalu Prasad Yadav until 1997, followed by Rabri Devi, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) remaining in power for approximately 15 years. Since 2005, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) has dominated the state's political landscape, governing largely in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The only significant interruption came between 2022 and 2024, when JD(U) briefly aligned with the RJD before returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
A major political shift came when BJP leader Samrat Choudhary became the Chief Minister of Bihar on 15 April 2026, following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.
Prashant Kishor wants to create a third political space in Bihar. Although his party performed poorly in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, Jan Suraj managed to secure only 3.3% of the vote despite fielding candidates in 238 constituencies. Analysts say the Bankipur bypoll is more than just an Assembly election. For Prashant Kishor, it is an opportunity to stage a turnaround, while the BJP will be looking to retain a stronghold it has held for more than three decades.