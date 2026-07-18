Om Birla Approves Merger of 6 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs With Shinde Camp, NDA Nears Two-Thirds Mark

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Published at:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, strengthening the NDA and reviving speculation over key constitutional reforms.

UTB
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Left) and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Right)
Summary of this article

  • Om Birla approved six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs' merger with Eknath Shinde's faction.

  • NDA strength rose closer to two-thirds majority after fresh Lok Sabha realignments.

  • Renewed numbers boosted prospects for the Constitution Amendment Bill and women's reservation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, dealing a fresh blow to Uddhav Thackeray's faction and pushing the ruling National Democratic Alliance closer to a commanding majority in the lower house.

The decision takes Shinde's Shiv Sena to thirteen seats in the Lok Sabha, while reducing the UBT faction to just three members. The Speaker also granted separate seating to twenty MPs who broke away from the Trinamool Congress and announced a merger with the regional Nationalist Citizens Party of India, though formal approval of that merger remains pending.

The TMC rebel group was led by MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who announced the switch last month. With the NDA currently holding 298 seats in the Lok Sabha, including the Speaker, a formal approval of the TMC rebels' merger with the NCPI would take the alliance's effective strength to 318 in the 540-member house, where three seats currently lie vacant.

Bombay High Court - PTI
Doctors Assault Case: Bombay HC Stays Bail Granted To Shiv Sena Corporator

By Outlook News Desk

Constitution amendment back on the table

The string of defections has reignited speculation that the Centre may revive the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which proposes expanding the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats and implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam of 2023, which provides for a thirty-three per cent reservation for women in legislatures. The Bill was defeated in April after securing 298 votes, falling short of the two-thirds majority of 360 required in a house of 540 members.

Related Content
The Shinde faction has described the development as part of “Operation Tiger”, linked to consolidation after the 2022 division of the Shiv Sena. The UBT side has faced repeated exits of MPs and other leaders in recent months. - File Photo: Representative image
After Six MPs, Shinde Camp Says 14 Sena (UBT) MLAs May Be Next - PTI
While the six MPs have completed the process of joining the Shiv Sena, their move has not yet been formally recognised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. - PTI Photo; Representative image of Maharashtra NDA
Uddhav Thackeray - PTI

Sources told ANI that the government is actively working to address concerns among regional parties and has been attempting to assure states of a uniform fifty per cent increase in their Lok Sabha representation. With the NDA moving closer to the two-thirds mark and the DMK maintaining its distance from the opposition INDIA bloc, the arithmetic is beginning to look more favourable for the Centre than at any point since the Bill's earlier defeat.

Earlier, seven Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs had also joined the BJP, reflecting a broader pattern of political realignment that has steadily strengthened the ruling coalition's position across both houses of Parliament.

[With agency inputs]

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories