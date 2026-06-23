Will Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joining Eknath Shinde Shift NDA Numbers In Lok Sabha?

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The merger awaits recognition by the Lok Sabha Speaker, keeping NDA numbers unchanged for now.
The move could take NDA strength in the Lok Sabha from 294 to 300 if approved.
Six Lok Sabha MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, a move that could strengthen the BJP-led NDA's numbers in Parliament if the Lok Sabha Speaker recognises the breakaway group and approves its merger with the ruling Sena faction.
The development follows a week of political uncertainty within the Uddhav Thackeray camp and forms part of what the Shinde Sena calls "Operation Tiger", its post-2024 Assembly election effort to bring elected representatives from the Sena (UBT) into its fold. While the six MPs have completed the process of joining the Shiv Sena, their move has not yet been formally recognised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
According to Hindustan Times, the six MPs — Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar and Sanjay Dina Patil — joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Eknath Shinde at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.
"The required process has been completed. All six MPs have joined the Shiv Sena. Operation Tiger is a success," an earlier Hindustan Times report quoted Shinde as saying.
The immediate impact is not on the NDA's official numbers because the six MPs have joined the Shiv Sena but the Lok Sabha Speaker has not formally recognised the breakaway group and approved its request to merge with the Shinde-led Sena.
If the Speaker accepts the move, the NDA would gain six Lok Sabha MPs, taking its strength in the Lower House from 294 to 300.
The alliance would still remain short of the two-thirds majority required for certain constitutional purposes, which stands at around 364 seats in a 543-member House, depending on vacancies.
For the Shiv Sena, its Maharashtra Lok Sabha tally would rise from seven to 13 MPs once the six Sena (UBT) MPs are formally absorbed. In the Rajya Sabha, there is no immediate change because these are Lok Sabha MPs. The significance of the development lies largely in the numbers, recognition process and the anti-defection and merger battle.
When asked whether Speaker Om Birla had formally recognised the breakaway group and approved its merger request, Shinde said, "We have completed legal, parliamentary and constitutional requirements." The Lok Sabha Speaker's office had not issued any announcement on the matter.
According Hindustan Times, four of the six MPs — Ashtikar, Wakchaure, Jadhav and Deshmukh — were flown from Delhi to Mumbai in a special aircraft earlier on Monday. Patil and Nimbalkar, who were already in Mumbai, travelled to Shinde's official residence at Malabar Hill.
After all six MPs assembled, Shinde travelled with them to the Y B Chavan Centre, where he announced their induction into the Sena. As the announcement was made, the MPs clasped hands and raised them in a show of unity.
"The six MPs believe in the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray and I welcome these dedicated Sainiks. I rebelled in June 2022, when 40 MLAs joined me. Now we have hit a sixer. This is the second phase,'' Shinde said.
None of the MPs addressed the media.
The two-thirds majority is significant because constitutional amendments require approval by a special majority in Parliament. Earlier this year, the government introduced bills linked to delimitation and the implementation of women's reservation but failed to secure the required support. The proposed legislation requires a stronger parliamentary majority than the NDA currently possesses.
Delimitation refers to the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies based on population changes. Several opposition parties, particularly from South India, have raised concerns that a fresh delimitation exercise could alter the balance of representation in the Lok Sabha.
According to Hindustan Times, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) was caught off guard a week ago when signs emerged that "Operation Tiger" could result in six of its MPs switching sides.
The first indications of a possible split emerged on June 14 when Thackeray called a meeting of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs. Four attended the meeting in Mumbai, four joined virtually and one MP skipped it entirely.
According to the rebel camp, the MPs submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 17 stating their intention to form a separate group and merge with the Shinde-led Sena.
The Sena (UBT) responded by issuing a whip directing all its MPs to attend a meeting of its parliamentary wing the following day. All six rebel MPs skipped the meeting.
The same day, the party's chief whip in Parliament, Anil Desai, issued a show-cause notice seeking their response within seven days. On Friday, Desai issued another notice asking them to respond within 24 hours. The party has not taken any further action since then.
On Monday, Shinde said the six MPs did not join his party for personal gains but to serve the interests of their constituencies. Referring specifically to Nimbalkar, he said he would support him in his fight for justice. Shinde also addressed the challenges faced by the MPs in carrying out development work.
"I will organise a meeting of all ministers so that the problems of all MPs can be solved immediately," he said.
Of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats, the Shiv Sena's tally would rise to 13, including the six rebel Sena (UBT) MPs, once the merger is formally recognised. The Congress also has 13 MPs from the state. Independent MP Vishal Patil is supporting the Congress. The BJP has nine MPs, NCP (SP) has eight, Sena (UBT) has three and the NCP has one, reported Hindustan Times.
Shinde also said the six MPs would contest future elections on a Shiv Sena ticket. The statement comes as two of the rebel MPs had defeated BJP and NCP candidates while contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on a Sena (UBT) ticket. The MPs had been uncertain whether the BJP and NCP, allies in the Mahayuti government, would allow the Sena to contest these seats in future elections.
Reacting to the development, Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar said, "The six MPS have formally joined the Shiv Sena and the formalities were completed last week. They are part of the Sena now and not a separate group.''
Sena (UBT) leader and MP Aaditya Thackeray reacted sharply, saying: "To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following: Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly. The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds...The voters voted against the NDA candidates and for INDIA in your constituencies, and for all it stands for. Just accept that your greed got you to ditch all of it overnight, shamelessly."
Sanjay Dina Patil, Mumbai North-East MP and one of the six rebel MPs, said, "I had a problem with one man in the Sena (UBT). Uddhavji should have visited Bhandup much earlier. The Sena (UBT) wants slaves; they don't want strong people in the party.''
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)