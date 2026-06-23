Will Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joining Eknath Shinde Shift NDA Numbers In Lok Sabha?

The development follows a week of political uncertainty within the Uddhav Thackeray camp and forms part of what the Shinde Sena calls "Operation Tiger", its post-2024 Assembly election effort to bring elected representatives from the Sena (UBT) into its fold. While the six MPs have completed the process of joining the Shiv Sena, their move has not yet been formally recognised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.