How Much Shiv Sena Does Uddhav Still Control?

Uddhav lost most Shiv Sena MLAs in the 2022 Eknath Shinde-led split
The Shinde faction secured the official party name and bow-and-arrow symbol in 2023
Fresh signs of dissent among six MPs raise new questions over Uddhav's grip on the party
What Uddhav Inherited
When Uddhav Thackeray took charge of the Shiv Sena after the death of founder Bal Thackeray in 2012, he inherited one of Maharashtra's most influential political organisations.
The party had a strong network of grassroots workers, control over Mumbai's civic politics, and a significant presence in both the state Assembly and Parliament. For decades, the Thackeray surname itself was the party's biggest political asset.
The 2022 Split
The biggest challenge to Uddhav's leadership emerged in June 2022 when senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against him. Accusing the leadership of abandoning the party's traditional Hindutva ideology through its alliance with Congress and the NCP, Shinde managed to bring a majority of Shiv Sena legislators to his side.
The revolt brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and fundamentally altered the balance of power within the party. Since then, Uddhav and Shinde have been locked in a battle over who represents the real Shiv Sena.
MLAs Lost
The most visible consequence of the split was the loss of the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs.
As a result, Uddhav's faction was reduced to a much smaller legislative presence in Maharashtra. While Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to remain politically relevant, its Assembly strength is a fraction of what the undivided Sena once enjoyed.
MPs At Risk
Recent questions over Uddhav's control have resurfaced again after Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday issued show-cause notices to six Lok Sabha MPs for skipping a parliamentary party meeting in Delhi. The party warned that if no explanation is received within 24 hours, it could presume they have voluntarily given up membership, potentially inviting action under the anti-defection law.
The MPs — Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil and Omraje Nimbalkar — are reportedly exploring the possibility of forming a separate group in Parliament before joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
If the reports prove accurate, Uddhav could face another significant setback, this time in the Lok Sabha, where his party's presence has already diminished since the 2022 rebellion.
The Symbol Battle
Uddhav's faction suffered another major blow in 2023 when the Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotted it the party's iconic bow-and-arrow symbol.
The decision forced Uddhav's camp to adopt the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and contest elections under a new symbol. While the legal battle over the Sena legacy continued, the ruling significantly strengthened Shinde's claim over the organisation.
What Remains Of The Original Sena
Despite losing most MLAs, the party name and symbol, Uddhav retains control over an important part of the Sena's traditional support base. The Thackeray family continues to command loyalty among many long-time party workers, particularly in Mumbai and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
However, the latest controversy involving six MPs highlights that the struggle for control of the Sena is far from over. Four years after the split, Uddhav remains the face of Shiv Sena (UBT), but his grip over the organisation continues to be tested by defections, electoral setbacks and challenges from the Shinde camp. The coming days may offer another indication of how much of the original Sena remains under his control.