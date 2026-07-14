Prashant Kishor Files Bankipur Bypoll Nomination, Declares Rs 96 Cr Assets

Kishor owns immovable assets worth Rs 73.87 crore. These consist of an out-of-use rice mill covering over three acres in the Rohtas district of Bihar. He also declared homes in Ghaziabad, New Delhi's Vasant Vihar and Patna's Patliputra Colony, as well as a share of ancestral land. Das declared immovable assets worth Rs 12.42 crore, The Indian Express reported.