Bihar: RJD Declares Rekha Gupta Candidate for Bankipur Bypoll

Mandal replied, "We have never heard anything of the sort from the Congress leadership. Rest assured that the candidature of Rekha Gupta enjoys the backing of all our allies. We have not laid claim to a seat where our partners were in the fight. Bankipur had been contested by the RJD the last time. So, we are again entering the fray." While the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the bypoll, those who have so far thrown their hats in the ring include Kishor and local social activist Veena Manvi, who has been fielded by Janshakti Janata Dal of Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.