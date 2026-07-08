57 CRPF Officers Complete Training at Nanded Institute

P PTI Published at: 8 July 2026 5:22 pm

As many as 57 trainee officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took the oath of service at a passing-out ceremony held at the Central Training College at Mudkhed in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Wednesday, said officials

P PTI Published at: 8 July 2026 5:22 pm

57 CRPF Officers Complete Training at Nanded Institute

The trainees, recruited from across the country, underwent rigorous training in physical fitness, handling of arms and ammunition, combat skills, internal security operations, administrative responsibilities and professional duties during the 48-week course, they said. The convocation and oath-taking ceremony of the Directly Appointed Subordinate Officers (DASO-98) batch was held in the presence of Inspector General of Police and Principal of the Central Training College, R Gopala Krishna Rao. Rao reviewed the parade and urged the young officers to face challenges with courage while maintaining discipline, dedication and commitment during their service. Commandant Ved Prakash Tripathi administered the oath of allegiance to the Sub-Inspectors (General Duty), who pledged to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation and remain committed to national service under all circumstances, said officials. Outstanding performers in various training disciplines were honoured with trophies during the ceremony. The trainees also showcased their skills through various demonstrations during the parade. The CRPF is India’s largest Central Armed Police Force. Operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, it assists state and Union Territory police forces in maintaining law and order and internal security.