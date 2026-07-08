Outlook Explains | Why Wildlife Deaths Are Staining Madhya Pradesh's Conservation Record

The discovery of 13 blackbucks and a stray dog dead in a farm well in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district has once again brought the focus back on recurring wildlife fatalities in the state. The decomposed carcasses were found in an open well at a field in Khardaun Kalan village after the farm owner's family noticed a foul smell, prompting forest authorities to launch an investigation.
The incident comes amid growing concern over wildlife mortality in a state widely regarded as India's conservation success story. Madhya Pradesh has made significant strides in wildlife conservation over the past 15 years, recording a steady rise in its tiger population to around 1,000, according to official estimates. Yet, the state has also witnessed an alarming increase in wildlife deaths.
As per ETV Bharat, in the first 135 days of 2026 alone, 32 tigers died , the highest tiger mortality recorded over such a period in the state's history - prompting the Forest Department to set up a control room to monitor all tiger reserves.
Why Is MP At The Centre Of Wildlife Conservation?
Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the centre of India's wildlife conservation efforts, all thanks to its vast forest cover, rich biodiversity and the country's largest tiger population. According to the 2022 All India Tiger Estimation, the state is home to around 780 of India's more than 3,000 tigers.
Popularly known as the "Tiger State", it has nine tiger reserves and has recorded a steady increase in the population of several wildlife species over the past decade.
The state has also spearheaded major conservation initiatives, including the cheetah reintroduction programme and the expansion of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facilities.
Why Do Wildlife Deaths Keep Recurring?
Along with natural causes, wildlife deaths are repeatedly reported as expanding human activity increasingly pushes animals into dangerous, human-dominated landscapes. Conservationists attribute these fatalities to three major factors:
Habitat Fragmentation: The expansion of roads, railways and other infrastructure has fragmented forests, disrupting wildlife corridors and restricting the natural movement of animals.
Human-Wildlife Conflict: Shrinking habitats and declining food and water sources force animals to venture into villages and agricultural fields, often resulting in fatal encounters with humans or accidents.
Human-Made Hazards: Open wells, power lines, railway tracks, wire snares and poisoning continue to pose serious threats to wildlife. The recent death of 13 blackbucks in an uncovered farm well in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district is the latest example of how such preventable hazards can claim the lives of wild animals.
What Is Being Done To Reduce Wildlife Deaths?
The Centre and state governments have stepped up measures to reduce wildlife deaths while balancing conservation with infrastructure development. Under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the Union Environment Ministry has issued advisories to states on managing human-wildlife conflict, recommending the identification of conflict hotspots, coordinated action among multiple agencies, and the creation of rapid response teams.
During Wildlife Week 2025, the Centre also launched the Centre of Excellence for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management and the Project on Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves.
Infrastructure projects are increasingly incorporating wildlife-friendly designs. In Madhya Pradesh, the Hiran-Sindoor section of National Highway 45, which passes through the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary and the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, includes 25 wildlife underpasses to facilitate the safe movement of animals.
Similarly, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway features elevated wildlife corridors and underpasses through ecologically sensitive areas, allowing species such as jackals, nilgai, sambar and spotted deer to move with minimal disturbance while reducing the risk of road accidents.
What Challenges Remain?
Despite a series of policy interventions, human-wildlife conflict continues to pose a major conservation challenge. Experts attribute this to shrinking habitats, encroached wildlife corridors and the expansion of roads, railways and settlements, which increasingly bring animals into contact with people. Delays in compensation, inadequate monitoring of wildlife movement and limited use of technology further weaken conflict management.
Conservationists also point to poor coordination among government agencies and the use of unscientific deterrence methods, which can inadvertently increase wildlife mortality.
A study found that wild mammals were significantly more likely to flee from human voices than from the sounds of natural predators, suggesting they perceive humans as the greatest threat.
Experts argue that reducing wildlife deaths will require better protection of corridors, wildlife-friendly infrastructure, habitat restoration, timely compensation and greater community participation to enable long-term coexistence between people and wildlife.