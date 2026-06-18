Forest officials on alert after royal bengal tiger spotted in hp forest

Forest Officials on Alert After Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted in HP Forest

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 11:02 am

A Royal Bengal tiger being spotted in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh has alerted forest authorities in the state and Uttarakhand, with officials not ruling out the possibility of the big cat being the one that went missing from the Rajaji National Park nearly a year ago

P PTI Published at: 18 June 2026 11:02 am