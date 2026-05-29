Jan Suraaj demands SIT probe into alleged molestation of girl student in Patna hotel

Senior leaders Kishore Kumar Munna and Lalan Yadav submitted a memorandum to Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar
DGP assured that he would personally monitor the case
Delegation also sought immediate police protection for the victim and her family
Jan Suraaj Party on Friday demanded a SIT probe into the alleged molestation of a girl student at a hotel in Patna in the presence of her father, officials said.
In this connection, a delegation of the party led by senior leaders Kishore Kumar Munna and Lalan Yadav submitted a memorandum to Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar at the police headquarters here.
In the memorandum, the party demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and arrest all the accused involved in the incident.
According to the leaders, the DGP assured that he would personally monitor the case and that no accused involved in the incident would be spared.
The police chief also assured that evidence would be collected and presented before the court at the earliest, Munna said, alleging that attempts were being made by the hotel owner to threaten the victim's family.
The party also sought a detailed probe into the role of the owner, manager and staff of the hotel, including how the accused gained access to the room and why security protocols allegedly failed.
They also demanded cancellation of the hotel's licence if any illegal or immoral activities were found to have been operating on the premises during the investigation.
The delegation further sought immediate police protection for the victim and her family, besides strict legal action against those allegedly issuing threats to them.
Lalan Yadav, the party's state vice-president, said the victim's father, a resident of Begusarai, had come to Patna last week to accompany his daughter appearing for a polytechnic examination.
He alleged that while they were staying in the hotel in Rupaspur police station area, an unidentified youth entered the room around 12.45 am and allegedly molested the student and attempted to forcibly take her away.