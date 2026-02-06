SC Refuses To Hear Jan Suraaj's Plea Seeking Annulment Of Bihar Polls

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, seeking the annulment of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections on the grounds of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the polls.



The party said that immediately before elections, the debt-ridden state violated the MCC by giving away Rs 15,600 crore under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, denying other political parties a level playing field.



A panel made up of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi criticised the party for attempting to manipulate the legal system to win support and obtain relief after losing the election and requested that it take the matter up with the Patna High Court.