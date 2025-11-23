Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

After its dismal showing in the Bihar elections, the Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor has dissolved all its organisational units, from panchayat to state level. Senior leaders will rebuild the structure over the next six weeks.

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Rohtas. Photo: PTI
  • The Jan Suraaj Party has dissolved all its organisational units following its failure in the recent Bihar elections.

  • Senior leaders are tasked with rebuilding the party’s structure across 12 divisions and investigating causes of the defeat.

  • A general council meeting on December 21 will review the election outcome and lay out a fresh roadmap.

In the wake of a poor performance in the Bihar assembly elections, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party announced on Saturday that it has dissolved its entire organisational structure, spanning from the panchayat level to the state level.

The decision was taken at a national council meeting in Patna, where Kishor and other senior leaders were present. The party said it will form new units within the next one-and-a-half months.

Senior leaders have been assigned to oversee the rebuilding of the party across all 12 administrative divisions of Bihar. These leaders will conduct in-depth discussions to identify the reasons for the electoral failure, and will also submit a detailed report on any members found guilty of indiscipline or internal sabotage.

A general council meeting is scheduled for December 21 in Patna, during which district-level leaders will provide feedback on the election and organisational issues, and a revised roadmap for the party will be charted. The party had failed to win any seat in the election, with most of its candidates losing their deposits.

