Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Saif Ali Khan says, “Just look, those who were 10 have become 25. Rajputs have gone from 18 to 32, Bhumihars from 17 to 23, and Brahmins from 12 to 14. Kurmis rose from 10 to 25, and Kushwahas from 16 to 23.” He pointed out that representation across nearly all castes has grown, while the number of Muslim MLAs continues to shrink with each election, dropping from 19 to 11 this time. He argued that Muslim political leadership is steadily weakening and believes the community itself bears much of the responsibility, noting that several incumbent Muslim MLAs were defeated by their own supposed leaders.