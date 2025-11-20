Power Reset: Did An Upper-Caste Resurgence Fuel NDA’s Mandate In The 2025 Bihar Election Results?

That is a rather complicated question. In the 60s and 70s, when political power was consolidated in a few castes, parties had to do far less work to woo voters or turn the tide. Then social justice movements happened. RJD won. Now there were too many players in the field, and double the number of fans in the stands. The match organisers had to work double and triple to conjure up policies, slogans, promises, ‘revdi’, to set a winning field. Somehow, Nitish Kumar saw all those who came before him and tweaked his social engineering. He stands for women's empowerment above all, which automatically blurs the caste lines. Women, a minority within minorities, broke all voting records this time with 71.6 per cent voter turnout, the highest ever in the state. It was nearly eight per cent above men's voter turnout, which stood at 62 per cent.