Prem Kumar Unanimously Elected Bihar Assembly Speaker

Prem Kumar elected unopposed as Bihar assembly Speaker.
Pro-tem Speaker confirms he was the sole candidate for the post.
CM Nitish Kumar and LoP Tejashwi Yadav escort him to the Chair as per custom.
Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumarwas on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly.
Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post.
Thereafter, he was declared "unanimously elected" following a voice vote.
As per custom, Kumar, who recently won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth term, was escorted to the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.