India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Daryl Mitchell’s Quickfire 84 Lifts Black Caps To 300/8

Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets apiece for India after New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls had put on 117 runs in the first 21 overs

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Daryl Mitchell’s Quickfire 84 Lifts Black Caps To 300/8
India's Prasidh Krishna, centre, celebrates with his captain Shubman Gill the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, during the first One-Day International in Vadodara. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Daryl Mitchell hit 84 off 71 balls to steady New Zealand innings

  • Indian pacers Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj bowled probing line and length

  • Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls compiled 117 runs for first wicket

Daryl Mitchell stood tall with a stroke-filled half-century to help New Zealand post 300 for 8 in the first One-Day International against India in Vadodara on Sunday.

Mitchell, ranked world No. 3 behind India superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, lived up to expectations with a gritty knock which gave New Zealand a much-needed impetus amid middle order collapse.

Mitchell clobbered five fours and three sixes to make 84 off 71 balls after New Zealand middle order failed to build on an ideal start given by Devon Conway (56 off 67 balls; 6 fours, 1 six) and Henry Nicholls (62 off 69 balls; 8 fours).

Openers Conway and Nicholls had put on 117 runs to defy India for the first 21 overs, but Harshit Rana’s (2/65) second spell of 2-0-13-2 turned the tables and the home side chipped away with regular strikes.

New Zealand skidded from 117 for no loss in the 22nd over to 198 for five in the 38th. But Mitchell forged vital stands to come to their rescue, while debutant Kristian Clarke struck three late fours to make 17-ball 24 not out.

In the 22nd over, Rana took pace off the ball to break the century partnership between Conway and Nicholls. An innocuous off-cutter, bowled away from the batter saw Nicholls reaching out for it, only to get an edge that carried to the wicketkeeper for India’s first breakthrough.

Related Content
Related Content

In the 24th over, Rana mixed up the slower ones with a few in excess of 140 kmph to keep the Kiwis guessing. On the final delivery of the over, he had Conway’s inside edge crashing into the wickets.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: See Best Photos From Kotambi’s BCA Stadium

BY Photo Webdesk

But India and Rana would not have had to wait for a breakthrough had Kuldeep Yadav (1/52) hung on to a regulation catch at third man in the fifth over, when Nicholls was on five.

Siraj sent down a slower one which had Will Young feathering one behind the wickets, while Prasidh Krishna (2/60) cleaned up Mitchell Hay (12) in the 37th.

Under the weather for the last few days, Glenn Phillips appeared a tad sluggish in his brief stay which was ended by Kuldeep, and a brilliant direct hit by Shreyas Iyer from long-on caught Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell short of his crease.

Earlier, Conway began with a drive down the wicket for his first boundary while Nicholls took his time to get going, and used the sweep shot well at times to find the odd boundary.

The duo grew in confidence to bring out the sweep and reverse sweeps with perfection while rotating the strike well to put on the century stand.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Step Out To Launch IND's Chase

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Gardner’s Giants Aim To Extend Winning Start Against Jemimah And Co

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain Delays Toss In Dambulla

  4. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  5. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  3. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  4. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  5. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener